Kristen Stewart Can't Imagine Herself in a Classic Wedding Dress, But Admits She 'Had to Do It' in Twilight: 'Kind of That One'





It was more than a decade since the end of Dusk film franchise , and Kristen Stewart has played a ton of roles since. In many ways, the Oscar-nominated actress managed to stand out from the role of Bella Swan. However, that doesn't mean she'll soon forget her role in the vampire-centric series. In fact, Stewart just looked fondly at the wedding dress she wore in the penultimate movie. It's actually because of this outfit that she doesn't really like classic cuts when she gets married in real life. When The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 Released in theaters in 2011, Bella Swan's magnificent wedding dress is instantly etched in the memories of millions of people. It's fair to say that her aesthetic was immediately added to tons of wedding inspiration boards. Kristen Stewart can appreciate the famous Dusk dress up, but we probably shouldn't expect her to convey this in real life: It's a nice memory and [Robert Pattinson] it looks great. Yeah, I think if I ever had to make a classic wedding dress, this would be it. I'm not going to do it, but I have to do it and I really appreciate it. It's really hard to match the theatrical and extravagant side of Bella and Edward's wedding! It could be argued that this scene is one of the most famous modern marital moments captured on film. Christina Perri's “A Thousand Years,” which plays in the background during the scene, has even become one of the most popular wedding songs for brides to walk down the aisle in recent years. Considering how intense this event was and that the actress technically “had to do” such a moment on camera, I can understand why she wouldn't want to repeat it in real life. Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer since 2021 and has made it clear over the years that she is not planning a traditional wedding. Previously, she said she wanted to relax on her big day by wearing her best pair of Levi's and a faux tuxedo cut t-shirt. It's definitely a change of pace from the typical wedding dress. Stewart also went viral saying she wanted Guy Fieri to officiate her wedding . Needless to say, her big day is expected to be very different from Bella and Edward's. By speaking to Who what to wear However, she also recalled the fond memories of wearing her iconic white dress for Revelation, part 1saying: I love this dress so much. I remember it was like putting on a real wedding dress because I was like I was hiding in a room with radiators and “It's so hot in here, my makeup is melting.” And they say, “We're not going to be ready for 30 minutes,” but I say, “I'm ready now.” And I was like, 'Okay, here we go.' It's like the moment where I can play the bride. Kristen Stewart was 20 at the time Revelation, part 1 was filmed. In reality, few brides her age would be able to afford the $35,000 custom Carolina Herrera gown, which took the designer six months to produce (per E! ). The actress recalls that the process of filming the scene had an energy comparable to a real wedding. This is partly because she was kept away from everyone while they set the scene (probably to make sure the dress wasn't revealed too soon). It was no different than how a bride might feel on her big day. The star might opt ​​for a completely different type of wedding once she and Dylan Meyer tie the knot. However, it's sweet to hear her fond memories about her outfit and her overall experience on set. DuskIt's a big wedding. You can see the moment for yourself by streaming Revelation, part 1 using a Hulu subscription. Your daily mix of entertainment news

