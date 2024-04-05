This Mom Wore Dress Code at Her Local Library

A mom posted to TikTok after a strange encounter at story time at her local library. Hilary returns took her two daughters to the library, and what should have been a fun time didn't turn out so well after a librarian chastised her for her inappropriate outfit.

I just got a dress code at our local library at Baby Storytime, Flips begins, wearing the outfit she was shamed into.

So this is what I wore, a little cropped sweater, she said, displaying an adorable leopard print sweater.

This is from the teen section of Target. It's a weird brand like Wild Fable. It's probably not age appropriate, regardless. These jeans are Top Shop mom jeans. A thousand years. They're literally called mom jeans, and that's what I wore. And I said to myself why not a sweater? It's like a step up from my usual sweatshirt, t-shirt, leggings, jeans situation. So I felt good about myself.

Flips goes on to explain that her young daughters can get a little rowdy during story time, not sitting still or being quiet. So when a librarian approached her after the event to ask if she was the mom or the babysitter, she thought she was going to go for it. make comments about the behavior of your children.

Flips continued: She said, You should know better with that kind of judged tone, tisk, tisk. And so I immediately started apologizing for my daughter's behavior and I'm like, I'm really sorry, you know, it's really hard for them to sit there, like we're working on it, like it's That was a bit why we came here. .

That's when the librarian shocked the mother of two.

And she's like, No, you're an outfit, and I'm like, Oh my God, why didn't I button my sweater? Like, what's going on? And she just waves at me, and I realize it's because he's a little short, and when I carry my giant one year old, he stands up and shows maybe an inch of my mommy belly with her pretty little one lying down. navel.

And apparently it's inappropriate to show a belly when you're approaching forty, and newsflash, I guess, I disagree.

There are so many problems with this!

Several TikTok users supported the Flips outfit, assuring her that there was absolutely nothing wrong with it.

I would try talking to someone above her. It's not her place to shame you about your outfit, you look cute and appropriate! one user wrote.

The OP responded, I was so confused then strangely embarrassed! And speechless

It's crazy. As someone who works in a public library, this infuriates me. So inappropriate and absolutely unnecessary. Your outfit is super cute!! another wrote.

Flips replied: And we love our library! We go there every week for story time and, because my preschooler is obsessed with books, now I feel so uncomfortable.

Another user said: You look stunning! It's crazy that she would say anything to you. I doubt there even is a real dress code. Keep wearing crop tops and high-waisted jeans because you look good!

I actually went to the website and checked, I was thinking that since some restaurants have dress codes, maybe there was one that I just hadn't heard of? But no dice, Flips said.

So first of all, this mom went the extra mile to look cute to take her daughters to story time at the library and still got criticized for her appearance. Moms are damned if they do and damned if they don't! If she wore sweats and a messy bun, she would be sloppy and lazy with no pride in her appearance. If she wears a cute sweater that rides up a little, is she a slut?

Second, she's already embarrassed by her kids running around and not behaving during story time only to be blindsided by a rude comment about her very nice outfit.