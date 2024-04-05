Fashion
This Mom Wore Dress Code at Her Local Library
A mom posted to TikTok after a strange encounter at story time at her local library. Hilary returns took her two daughters to the library, and what should have been a fun time didn't turn out so well after a librarian chastised her for her inappropriate outfit.
I just got a dress code at our local library at Baby Storytime, Flips begins, wearing the outfit she was shamed into.
So this is what I wore, a little cropped sweater, she said, displaying an adorable leopard print sweater.
This is from the teen section of Target. It's a weird brand like Wild Fable. It's probably not age appropriate, regardless. These jeans are Top Shop mom jeans. A thousand years. They're literally called mom jeans, and that's what I wore. And I said to myself why not a sweater? It's like a step up from my usual sweatshirt, t-shirt, leggings, jeans situation. So I felt good about myself.
Flips goes on to explain that her young daughters can get a little rowdy during story time, not sitting still or being quiet. So when a librarian approached her after the event to ask if she was the mom or the babysitter, she thought she was going to go for it. make comments about the behavior of your children.
Flips continued: She said, You should know better with that kind of judged tone, tisk, tisk. And so I immediately started apologizing for my daughter's behavior and I'm like, I'm really sorry, you know, it's really hard for them to sit there, like we're working on it, like it's That was a bit why we came here. .
That's when the librarian shocked the mother of two.
And she's like, No, you're an outfit, and I'm like, Oh my God, why didn't I button my sweater? Like, what's going on? And she just waves at me, and I realize it's because he's a little short, and when I carry my giant one year old, he stands up and shows maybe an inch of my mommy belly with her pretty little one lying down. navel.
And apparently it's inappropriate to show a belly when you're approaching forty, and newsflash, I guess, I disagree.
There are so many problems with this!
Several TikTok users supported the Flips outfit, assuring her that there was absolutely nothing wrong with it.
I would try talking to someone above her. It's not her place to shame you about your outfit, you look cute and appropriate! one user wrote.
The OP responded, I was so confused then strangely embarrassed! And speechless
It's crazy. As someone who works in a public library, this infuriates me. So inappropriate and absolutely unnecessary. Your outfit is super cute!! another wrote.
Flips replied: And we love our library! We go there every week for story time and, because my preschooler is obsessed with books, now I feel so uncomfortable.
Another user said: You look stunning! It's crazy that she would say anything to you. I doubt there even is a real dress code. Keep wearing crop tops and high-waisted jeans because you look good!
I actually went to the website and checked, I was thinking that since some restaurants have dress codes, maybe there was one that I just hadn't heard of? But no dice, Flips said.
So first of all, this mom went the extra mile to look cute to take her daughters to story time at the library and still got criticized for her appearance. Moms are damned if they do and damned if they don't! If she wore sweats and a messy bun, she would be sloppy and lazy with no pride in her appearance. If she wears a cute sweater that rides up a little, is she a slut?
Second, she's already embarrassed by her kids running around and not behaving during story time only to be blindsided by a rude comment about her very nice outfit.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/mom-dress-coded-local-library-tiktok
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wildcats resume BIG EAST play with Trip to Creighton
- This Mom Wore Dress Code at Her Local Library
- Oscar-winning Hollywood star seen exhilarated by Tesco's everyday delights
- Denmark closes major shipping strait over faulty missile launcher
- Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee argue over Citizenship Amendment Act at rallies
- Unveiling Secrets Behind SRK, Kajol's KKKG Over Crores Budget
- Happy table tennis, healthy growth – children's table tennis fun training Tickets, Sun May 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM
- 17 Plus-Size-Friendly Spring Fashion Finds Under $50
- Chasing clear skies, eclipse watchers head to Quebec's eastern region – Montreal
- Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians or else
- How quickly a fentanyl overdose can happen
- Desperate search for earthquake victims trapped in Taiwan