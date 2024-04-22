Liz Truss was British prime minister for 49 days in 2022, an interregnum between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak that was so short she survived on a salad. In the annals of British decline, Ms. Truss will be remembered for coming to power just three days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and for her proposed huge and apparently unfunded tax cut, which she abruptly abandoned after a run on the pound.

If this were the 19th century, Mrs. Truss might have exiled herself to a country estate where peacocks roamed the estate or fought her enemies with pistols. (In 1809 the Foreign Secretary, George Canning, was injured in a duel with the Minister of War.) But this is not a moment of penance or honor. Instead, Ms. Truss reinvented herself as a populist and published a new book, Ten years to save the West: Leading the Revolution Against Globalism, Socialism, and the Liberal Establishment, which is part memoir, part speech to the American right: she has seen the deep state up close and knows what needs to be done.

This is not Ms. Truss's first political transformation. She began her career as an anti-monarchical member of the centrist Liberal Democrat party, before morphing into an uneasy tribute act to Margaret Thatcher. She voted to remain in the European Union, then established herself as a champion of Brexit. She survived every government from 2012 until her own. As environment secretary, she achieved memorable angry with cheese We import two thirds of our cheese. That. East. A. Shame, but was never really seen as a likely leader of the Conservative Party until his predecessor, Mr Johnson, almost burned the party down..

When she had her turn and tried to realize her vision of a low-tax, low-regulation, high-growth Britain, it didn't go well. After she announced her economic program, the pound sterling fell, interest rates rose and the Bank of England had to to intervene. Abandoning a central part of the plan was not enough to appease her critics, and she resigned soon after. (Even Mr Canning, who survived his injuries and eventually became Prime Minister, lasted longer. He died of pneumonia after 119 days.)