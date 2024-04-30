MODA fashion show will keep attendees up to date – The Telescope





This year's MODA fashion show plans to bring change and creativity with a new stage. The annual MODA fashion show will take place on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Student Union. Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance of the event from the Fashion Department or for $15 on the day. The show will feature designers from diverse backgrounds and looks, from casual daywear to elaborate editorial pieces. It will also feature live music and a new, longer runway show to showcase the models. The scenography is the most significant change in this year's fashion show. In previous years, the stage had remained inside the Student Union building. Fashion show project manager Sydney McMullan and her team took a different approach. A member of the preparation team suggested that having a longer scene would be more intriguing to the members, and the team agreed. “We chose to loop the stage outside for a more interactive experience,” McMullan said. “It will be a new dynamic not only for our team, but also for the models, photographers and staging team. We decided it was time to finally push toward something more creative and more challenging,” McMullan said. McMullan said April was a “month of chaos for the Fashion 126 team.” In addition to set design, other duties on the show included magazine shoots, casting models, and social media promotion.

“There are a lot of little details that can't go unnoticed, as well as a lot of hiccups that pop up that we all have to learn and deal with,” McMullan said. “This process has been extremely rewarding though, and seeing our work from inspirational photos and notes come to life is rewarding.” Another feature of the show will be the focus on sustainability. This isn't a requirement, but this option allows some designers to incorporate more reusable methods into their looks. For McMullam, these looks show the designer's creativity while promoting new ideologies. As a fashion merchandising and journalism student, McMullan wants the show to have an impact on students. She wants to raise awareness of the fashion program and show that it matters as much as STEM majors. “Fashion as a viable career is pretty underrepresented (in my opinion), and it's a path that many people could enjoy and be successful in,” McMullan said. For more information, visit Instagram of the fashion department.

