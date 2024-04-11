Paulina Gretzky stuns in bright red dress at the 2024 Masters





The Masters week is off to a flying start for Paulina Gretzky. The wife of golfer Dustin Johnson arrived at Augusta National on Wednesday for the annual Par 3 competition in a bright red dress from Goldie Byrd, a new line of golf clothing for women, with the look itself curated by celebrity stylist Zoe Gofman. Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, could be seen in the crowd as the former Masters champion took part in a practice round. Paulina Gretzky watches from Augusta National on April 10, 2024. Getty Images Golfer Dustin Johnson's wife watched the start of the Par 3 contest. Getty Images Dustin Johnson tees off in a practice round ahead of the Masters on April 10, 2024. REUTERS The 35-year-old model served as Johnson's caddy during last year's Par 3 competition, where golfers' relatives served as caddies before the tournament began. The couple was joined by their two young sons, Tatum and River. Johnson is looking for his second green jacket after winning the Masters in 2020. He finished the tournament at 20 under, breaking a Masters record of 18 under held by Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015). Johnson celebrated his second major victory with Gretzky, who hugged him on the course. The observation comes before the start of the 2024 Masters. Getty Images Paulina Gretzky competed in the Par 3 competition in April 2023. Getty Images “Honey, I am forever and always your biggest fan. I'm so proud of you @djohnsonpga,” she gushed on Instagram at the time. Johnson, who finished tied for 48th in last year's tournament, will tee off Thursday at 4:30 p.m. with Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood. Follow live the best golfers in the world competing at Augusta during the first round of the Masters. Tiger Woods is looking for a record 24th with Scottie Scheffler as the hot favorite. Stormy weather in the Augusta, Ga., area pushed back start times by about two and a half hours. Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson kiss after his 2020 Masters victory. Getty Images The couple kissed on the course at Augusta National. Getty Images Dustin Johnson placed first at the LIV Golf event in Las Vegas in February 2024. P.A. April is an especially exciting time for Johnson and Gretzky, who will soon celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The longtime couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee in April 2022. In the weeks following the wedding, Johnson left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour. Johnson is the captain of the 4Aces GC team, consisting of Pat Perez, Patrick Reed and Harold Varner III. He earned over $35 million in winnings during his first year on the Rebel tour. Johnson was named the individual winner of the LIV Golf Las Vegas event in February.

