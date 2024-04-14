Coachella 2024: The best fashion photos from the festival





THE Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway and for some music fans, it's a way to express their style with Indio's Empire Polo Club serving as a large grass-covered track. In 2023, we saw a lot of metallics, fringes and bright colors appearing on the polo field. Even musicians are in style for 2024. Saturday night headliner Tyler, the Creator has several fashion brands to his credit in addition to his musical credits. Take a look at the photos to see some of Coachella's stylish festival-goers and some of the best festival outfits we've seen this year. Becca Quimbar, of Palm Springs, sports a custom tube top, floral bells and a handcrafted hat she made herself. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Zurie Joseph, of Riverside, wears a turquoise ensemble. The skirt is my favorite part, I love how fluid it is. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Kirby Johnson of Santa Monica wears a sequinned shell dress at Coachella. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Brenda Ramirez of Chula Vista sparkles in the desert sun in a cow-print ensemble. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Bobby Nguyen of St. Louis says his fringe bandana is his favorite part of his outfit. Its old-school, chic Coachella vibe meets Western vibe. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Jake Gonzales of Los Angeles wears a southern-inspired zebra print ensemble. My favorite thing is the guys. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Julia Aidnik, left, Bri Corallo and Zayna Green of San Diego describe their look as magical. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Aquaria poses for a portrait wearing fashion inspired by the desire to wear oversized items and a revival of some older pieces at Coachella. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) Deb Akin poses for a portrait wearing an outfit inspired by her desire to feel free in her queer identity, to go out and do whatever she wants at Coachella. The skirt and hat are pieces by clothing designer Eda Birthing. Akin has planned a clown outfit for the next day. I like to dress up, Akin said. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) Stay up to date with what happened at Coachella on Friday and follow Saturday's live coverage from our team in Indio.

