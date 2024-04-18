Fashion
Natalie Portman bares almost all of herself in a sheer black dress a month after her divorce
Natalie Portman is embracing the single life and showing her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied, exactly what he's missing.
The 42-year-old looked phenomenal and flaunted her toned physique in a sheer black lace bodysuit as she posed for the global cover of The Official.
Natalie pouted with her red-stained lips and blew a kiss to the camera while popping her hip to showcase her sensational curves.
While her Dior bodysuit left little to the imagination thanks to its skin-revealing design, the Black Swan The star protected her modesty with lacy black lingerie underneath.
Looking like a pin-up model, Natalie wore her hair in deep waves and accentuated her feline features with black eyeliner and touches of blush on her sculpted cheeks.
In the accompanying interview, Natalie hinted that she had already moved on from her failed marriage of 11 years, admitting that she didn't “dwell on the past.”
“I tend to move forward,” she replied when asked if she still thinks about past characters she's played on the big screen.
“I don't dwell on the past, but there are certain themes that I've touched on more often, like the roles we play with others versus who we really are, especially those that women must playing for different people in their lives,” she explained.
It was in March that it was revealed that she and Benjamin had finalized their divorce after she quietly filed papers in July 2023.
Their split came after the 46-year-old choreographer allegedly had an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist. Although neither Natalie nor Benjamin have spoken about the breakdown of their marriage, she addressed the rumors in an interview with Vanity Fair in February.
When asked how it felt to have her marriage written out, she replied: “It's terrible and I have no desire to contribute to it.”
She also fueled reports of the breakdown of their marriage by failing to reference Benjamin in an interview with WSJ. Review.
In the interview, conducted at her home in Paris, Natalie mentioned living with her two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, six, but notably omitted any reference to her husband, leading to further speculation according to which they had separated and lived separately.
The last time she was seen publicly with Benjamin was during a lunch outing with their kids in Los Angeles in February. Before that, they were pictured at the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Australia in August 2023, although he left at half-time.
Natalie met Benjamin in 2009 while filming the award-winning dark drama Best actress Oscar, Black Swan. Her future husband choreographed the ballet-focused film, and at the time he was dating and living with another professional dancer, Isabella Boylston, although their relationship quickly ended.
“I met my husband on [the set of Black Swan]so I think I was in dreamland,” she said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018.
“He was teaching me how to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories]. It was really exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I do not know for the moment. It was like I really got to know him and that's when I thought, “Oh, this is the person.”
Benjamin and Natalie were married in a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California, in 2012. They welcomed their son Aleph in 2011, who is named after the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet, and their daughter, Amalia, was born in 2016.
|
