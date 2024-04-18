Chad government threatens to expel US troops as Russia expands influence in Africa





CNN-

The United States risks losing its military presence in another African country as Chad's government sent a letter threatening to end a crucial security agreement, according to four U.S. sources, a move that threatens to cede more American influence in the region to Russia.

In a letter sent last week to the U.S. defense attaché, Chadian officials threatened to rescind the Status of Forces Agreement, or SOFA, which determines the rules and conditions under which U.S. military personnel can operate in the country. Although the letter does not directly order the U.S. military to leave Chad, officials told CNN that it asserts that all U.S. forces should leave the French base in NDjamena.

The letter specifically mentioned the U.S. Special Operations Task Force (SOTF) at the base, an important hub for U.S. special operations forces in the region, two of the sources said. But this task force is not the only contingent of American soldiers present on the base, since all American soldiers in Chad are based in NDjamena.

Instead, the letter came from Chad's chief of air staff, Idriss Amine, the intelligence sources said, an unusual way of conveying such an important message. The letter was typed in French, one of Chad's official languages, and written on official Amine letterhead.

The letter was not sent through official diplomatic channels, according to one of the officials, which is the standard way such matters are handled. Both sources warned that the letter could be a negotiating tactic by the Chadian government to obtain a new agreement that would better promote their interests.

The exact number of U.S. troops in the country is unclear, but a U.S. official said there were fewer than 100.

CNN has requested comment from the Chadian government.

The move comes just a month after the military government of neighboring Niger ended its agreement with the US military allowing US personnel to operate in the country.

One of the sources told CNN that Chadian leaders were following Niger's lead, trying to use the opportunity to extract more concessions from the United States. But the official said Chad's threat to end the SOFA deal had blindsided U.S. officials.

The move comes at a critical time for U.S. interests in Africa, as U.S. officials have warned that Russian influence is expanding across the continent.

Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee in March that Russia was trying to seize central Africa as well as the Sahel at an accelerating pace. .

(A) number of countries are on the verge of being captured by the Russian Federation as they spread some of their false narratives through Libya and, from a strategic response, access and influence across the entire Maghreb, Langley said. This is the southern flank of NATO. We must be able to maintain our access and influence throughout the Maggreb, from Morocco to Libya.

At a separate hearing with the House Armed Services Committee last month, Langley said Central African countries faced a dilemma, needing development assistance from countries like Russia and China, but balancing these needs with risks to national sovereignty.

In this region, the stakes are high, Langley said.

Langley traveled to Chad in January of this year alongside AFRICOM Senior Advisor Sgt. Major Michael Woods. While in the country, Langley met with Chadian military leaders, including Gen. Abakar Abdelkerim Daoud, chief of staff of Chad's armed forces, according to an AFRICOM press release at the time.

Langley said in the statement that AFRICOM remains committed to building lasting partnerships with Chad and other African countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/18/politics/chad-us-troops-threat/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos