Indonesia calls on China to help ease Middle East tensions





(Bloomberg) — Indonesia urged China to use its influence to prevent an escalation of tensions in the Middle East, during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who visited the archipelago while that Beijing aims to deepen its diplomatic relations with Jakarta. Most read on Bloomberg In a meeting with Wang on Thursday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, stressed the importance of maintaining stability in the Middle East, according to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Indonesia is the most populous Muslim nation in the world. We share the same view on the importance of all parties exercising restraint and the importance of de-escalation, Marsudi said in a press briefing after the meeting. I am sure that the People's Republic of China will use its influence to prevent escalation. Wang is visiting Indonesia as part of a three-country tour across Southeast Asia and the Pacific that began Thursday. In a joint briefing, Wang and Marsudi said the Southeast Asian nation would cooperate with China in the areas of energy transition, food security and infrastructure. As competition between the United States and China intensifies in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has balanced its close economic and trade relations with Beijing while rebuilding its security ties with Washington. During his meeting with Wang, Jokowi said mutually beneficial economic activity between Indonesia and China was vital, while calling for greater access to the Chinese market for his country's exports. For his part, Wang said China is ready to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations amid growing tensions in the South China Sea. Wang's visit comes weeks after President-elect Prabowo Subiantos met with Xi Jinping in China, during which they agreed to strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation. The story continues The Chinese foreign minister will meet Prabowo during his visit to Indonesia, Marsudi said, the last meeting between Indonesia's next leader and senior Chinese government officials. –With help from Eddie Spence, Ben Westcott and Siuming Ho. (Updates after meeting with President Widodo.) Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek 2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/indonesia-calls-china-help-cool-044636349.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos