Sports
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
The England and Wales Cricket Board is launching a new National Core Cities Tape Ball Competition as part of its ongoing efforts to make cricket the most inclusive sport.
It's a game full of excitement, suspense, passion and drama as a brand new national competition is launched to showcase the best of tapeball cricket from diverse urban communities across the country.
Ahead of the start of the men's and women's international series against Pakistan next month, England stars Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone will today help launch the inaugural National Core Cities Tape Ball Competition, part of the Core ECB Cities programme. to engage diverse communities in urban areas, break down barriers and encourage grassroots participation.
Tape ball is a variation of the game that originated in Pakistan and is now played across the country and around the world, often within South Asian communities. A tennis ball is physically taped to create swing and bounce variations in the game. No protective equipment such as helmets or pads is required as the ball remains soft and the game can be played on any surface and area, making it widely accessible and popular.
The format was identified at the Core Cities Summit in November 2023 as a key area for the game's potential growth due to the accessible nature of its informal formats. Now its profile will be raised by the annual competition, the National Core Cities Tape Ball Competition, with hosting duties shared between the Core Cities, welcoming more people to cricket.
Each of the core cities – Birmingham, Bradford, Kirklees, Leeds, Leicester, London (Middlesex, Essex and Surrey), Luton, Manchester, Sandwell, Slough and Nottingham – can have a women's and a men's team in what will be two separate competitions. The first competition will be held in Bradford Park Avenue this weekend, with the ambition to promote inclusivity and promote grassroots engagement, while also identifying and nurturing talent.
The tournament will be launched with an event held in Birmingham today, attended by England women's, men's and disabled stars Heather Knight, Adil Rashid, Sophie Ecclestone, Dawid Malan and Jamie Goodwin. This launch event will be a veritable festival of tape ball cricket, with Chance To Shine kids having a go and adult teams competing in three matches featuring celebrity and professional players, accompanied by local South Asian food and entertainment.
The event also takes place ahead of the upcoming joint England women's and men's series against Pakistan, which kicks off with the Womens T20I at Edgbaston on May 11, 2024.
Adil Rashid, England Men's World No. 1 T20 Bowler said: I used to play tapeball on the street with my brothers and it got really competitive. It's such a great format of the game, it can be played by anyone anywhere and that's what cricket should be about. It's great that there is now a national tapeball league. It's very important to give people across the country the opportunity to play.
The British-Pakistani community loves cricket, the game unites us and the upcoming series will be incredible for the players and fans who would put on a show.
ECB director of recreational play, Leshia Hawkins, said: Tapeball is such an exciting and accessible form of cricket. It was born on the streets of Karachi and is already played with passion in many communities in England and Wales. It shows that you don't need a lot of equipment or expensive grounds to play cricket.
As we continue our collective efforts to make cricket the most inclusive team sport in England and Wales, the new competition we are launching today will give players an additional opportunity to showcase and hone their skills.
And as England men and women faced their Pakistani counterparts in the white ball series next month, they looked forward to experiencing the passion of crowds and communities enjoying the matches – whether it was watching friends and family compete for the National Core Cities Tape Ball trophy, or seeing some of the world's best cricketers compete on the international stage.
For more information about tape ball cricket or the competition, visit www.ecb.co.uk/tapeball.
Tickets for the England Women series against Pakistan Women are selling fast. Secure your seats at www.ecb.co.uk/tickets/England
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/3971065/ecb-launches-inaugural-tape-ball-competition-across-core-cities
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stephen Colbert defends Jimmy Kimmel against Donald Trump attack
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
- Universal Studios Hollywood Presents Fall Guy Pre-Show at Stunning Waterworld – Whittier Daily News
- Regulation, innovation and AI define Big Tech this week
- Once a fringe Indian ideology, Hindu nationalism is now dominant
- Boris Johnson refuses to say if he would resign if fined for Partygate
- Chad government threatens to expel US troops as Russia expands influence in Africa
- Codsworth Origin and Familiar Voice Actor, Explained
- Dukes fall short in Sun Belt first-round battle with Coastal
- Team GB fashion through the ages
- The growing importance of sustainability in business
- Building for the future of AI