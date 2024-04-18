Business
The growing importance of sustainability in business
As Loyola University Maryland celebrates Earth Month, two professors from the Loyolas Sellinger School of Business define and discuss sustainability and its growing importance for organizations, different business disciplines, and the planet. Stacy Chavez, Ph.D., assistant professor of accounting, and Astrid Schmidt-King, JD, teaching assistant professor of management and organizations, specialize in sustainability management, corporate social responsibility, measurement and sustainability reporting and international trade.
What is sustainability? Why is it important?
Chávez: Sustainability can be defined in several ways depending on the context. Business sustainability refers to an organization's ability to survive and thrive in the future. More commonly, and especially during Earth Month, sustainability refers to longevity and the ability of people and the planet to survive, to use only what we need to preserve the future.
It is not possible for a single person to act in a way that will preserve our world for future generations. The more we know about how to become a better global citizen, whether it's recycling and reducing waste or simply seeking knowledge about how our actions have a domino impact on the world, the more we can be a positive force.
Why should organizations work towards sustainable development?
Schmidt-King: Sustainability exists on many levels: individual, organizational, societal and global. Not only are organizations, businesses and businesses able to be agents and drivers of innovation and impact, but a sustainable future is a prerequisite for their own survival. Given the scale, scope and activities of businesses, they can create and adopt sustainable business practices that serve and support their business and stakeholders, including the well-being of the ecosystem. Organizations are realizing that doing well and doing good are not mutually exclusive terms. Businesses can find a balance between the two and, in doing so, become leaders in sustainability.
What are the different types of sustainability?
Schmidt-King: Sustainability is a broad term that can pose a challenge and an opportunity. In 2015, the United Nations created 17 Sustainable Development Goals focusing on dimensions of sustainability including people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnerships. For businesses and organizations this has translated into terms such as Triple Bottom Line PPP for People, Planet and Profit and ESG for Environment, Social and Governance and calls on businesses to become aware of their role and responsibility in promoting sustainable strategies and sustainable development. Our Sustainability Management specialization at the Sellinger School of Business views sustainability as how businesses deliver value to people, the planet, and profits while creating and maintaining competitive advantage.
How do different business disciplines support sustainability?
Chávez: All business disciplines have a role to play in supporting sustainability. Examples include considering green businesses or initiatives in financing and investment decisions, appropriate messaging and management of sustainability initiatives to prevent greenwashing or misleading claims, and accounting to help measurement, information assurance and data presentation.
Schmidt-King: McCormick & Co. and Pompeian Olive Oil visited Loyola to speak to our students about their organization's integration of sustainability into their business practices and strategies. From management to marketing, collecting and evaluating data, reporting and understanding global trends in areas such as climate and geopolitics, sustainable development requires collaboration not only across disciplines, but also between organizational divisions.
How do organizations measure and report sustainability?
Chávez: The world of sustainability reporting is like the Wild West. Companies may feel pressure from their stakeholders, investors, customers, employees, etc., to report on certain activities, or they may report based on their mission or ethics. Unlike financial reporting, sustainability financial reporting is not yet universally mandatory or mandated, so companies have some autonomy over what they choose to report on, how often to whom they report, the published guidelines they use to measure their impact and the format of their report. . We are starting to see proposals for mandatory emissions disclosure (GHG), which is the first step towards more uniform reporting on sustainability.
How does sustainability follow the Jesuit commitment to caring for our common home?
Schmidt-King: Laudato Si is the name of Pope Francis' encyclical on caring for our common home, planet Earth. It calls to action every person living on this planet and calls for an integral ecology that takes into account the interdependence of environmental, economic, political, social, cultural and ethical issues. In 2021, Loyola University Maryland joined the first cohort of Laudato Si universities, committing to responding to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor by fostering ecological economics, adopting sustainable lifestyles, promoting ecological education, fostering ecological spirituality and building community. resilience and empowerment.
Why should students study sustainable development?
Chávez: Students should study sustainability because it is quickly taking root in the corporate world. Have knowledge of vocabulary, reporting frameworks, industry specific impacts, etc. will help students succeed and contribute to their chosen path. For example, the accounting industry expects Loyola freshmen in the Class of 2027 to be involved in auditing sustainability information during their first year of employment. The focus on sustainability is growing in all its aspects, so it is imperative that our students are aware of the issues.
Schmidt-King: Not so long ago, sustainability was just another thing a business could consider. Now it is an integral and ingrained part of an organization’s strategy and operations. I am proud that Loyola University Maryland was the first institution in Maryland to create a sustainability management major. It is a path that empowers students to succeed by doing good, and provides a career path that highlights the critical role of business in achieving meaningful change.
Loyolas Sellinger Business School launched the Bachelor of Business Administration in Sustainability Management in 2020. At the graduate level, MBA Emerging Leaders students participate in a sustainability symposium that addresses the question: how can competent, credible and sustainable emerging leaders confident contribute to the creation of sustainable value for all stakeholders? Conference participants obtain certification in ESG reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.loyola.edu/news/2024/0416-importance-sustainability-business.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Codsworth Origin and Familiar Voice Actor, Explained
- Dukes fall short in Sun Belt first-round battle with Coastal
- Team GB fashion through the ages
- The growing importance of sustainability in business
- Building for the future of AI
- Experts warn that a higher magnitude earthquake is coming to Utah
- Europe expects two things from China. This might not go far for any of them.
- Donald Trump just made a 'reckless' decision in court, legal analyst says
- Parineeti Chopra on losing Bollywood projects
- Meta steps up AI battle with OpenAI and Google with release of Llama 3 | Meta
- “It's pure bullshit” – Former Tory MP on Mark Menzies scandal
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets Wang Yi