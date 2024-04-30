The US economy is already in recession and is following the same path as China in becoming dependent on debt, according to a veteran forecaster.





Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

The US economy already appears to be in recession, says Danielle DiMartino Booth.

QI Research's chief strategist highlighted weakness in the labor market, with layoffs increasing.

She said that put the economy in a difficult situation, especially with U.S. debt resembling that of China.

The U.S. economy is already in recession and could follow in China's footsteps as the government takes on an increasing amount of debt to support growth, said veteran forecaster Danielle DiMartino Booth.

QI Research's chief strategist has been saying for months that the U.S. economy is already in recession, despite Wall Street's optimistic outlook for a soft landing. But a slowdown is evident in the weakening labor market, Booth said, pointing to recent downward revisions to monthly job growth figures.

The job market remains strong by historical standards. The economy created 303,000 more jobs than expected in March, while the unemployment rate remained near a historic low.

But new payrolls were revised slightly downward for February, falling to just 270,000. Meanwhile, layoffs and unemployment have increased slightly in recent months, with the total number of layoffs standing at 1.7 million in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“These revisions are pushing us further and further from where we thought we were,” Booth said in a recent interview with Fox Business. “It seems like every time companies release their results, they do it with a slogan that says, 'Hey, we're going to lay off 2,000 people or 1,500 people or whatever.'”

Layoffs could end up increasing from 150,000 to 370,000 by the end of the year, Booth said in a previous interview.

Other economists also predict a weaker job market, increasing the risk of a recession. The economy could experience a hard landing by the end of the year and cause the unemployment rate to rise to 5%, David Rosenberg, a renowned economist, said recently.

The economy is already in a difficult position, especially considering the skyrocketing level of U.S. debt, Booth added. Taking on government debt makes the U.S. economy similar to China's, she said, where state-owned enterprises once accounted for as much as 60% of GDP, according to a 2019 estimate from FactSet.

“It’s not different one way or another,” Booth said of the similarities between the U.S. and Chinese economies. “Right now, the public sector is sucking the life out of the private sector.”

Booth added: “We need to spend less as a country to allow the private sector to really step in and stimulate the economy. »

The story continues

The federal debt balance hits a record high of $34.5 trillion, according to Treasury Department data. Experts say soaring debt levels could eventually trigger various problems for the economy, including higher inflation, greater market volatility and a lower quality of life for Americans.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-economy-already-recession-following-223141328.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos