Nike and Vivienne Tam take the AI ​​fashion revolution to the next level





Last week, Nike brought together a large number of athletes, media, investors and enthusiasts at its three-day gala in Paris, where the giant unveiled Project AIR, a platform that will deploy generative AI to design and print custom prototypes for athletes in minutes. As part of the activation, Nike revealed 13 AI-generated sneakers, co-created with notable sports figures, including footballer Kylian Mbappé. Nike wasn't the only brand harnessing the power of AI in design this week. Vivienne Tam, a passionate advocate of Web3 technologies, announced a long-term strategic partnership with AI technology pioneer Altava to explore the intersection of fashion and technology. Mmerch, an AI-powered disruptor, is also putting its unique technology-driven model into practice; this week, the brand revealed its inaugural collection of neo-couture pieces to the world. As a proof of concept, will the newcomers' high ambitions pay off? Vivienne Tam has partnered with gamified social commerce platform Altava to strengthen its digital roadmap. Photo: Altava

What happened: Chinese fashion designer and NYFW staple Vivienne Tam has entered into a strategic partnership with AI fashion technology company Altava. To launch this initiative, Altava developed an immersive CGI video that served as the backdrop for Tams' latest collection at the Palais de Tokyo. Details of the wider partnership are expected to be revealed later this year, with the collaboration promising to open up new avenues of creative expression. The verdict: Altava, a vertical AI startup created as part of the LVMH La Maison des Startups program, is consolidating its reputation with big names in luxury. To date, the company's partners include Balmain, Clarins, Fendi and Prada. This is why this combination seems like a natural choice. Tam, one of the first fashion figures to champion technologies such as NFTs and AI, frequently combines innovation and cultural heritage on and off the runway. Thanks to its partnership with Altava, the designer has greater room to maneuver to develop this vision and rejuvenate AI in design. Hugo Boss has launched a virtual point of sale in Bali. Photo: Emperia

What happened: Hugo Boss has teamed up with virtual store developer Emperia to launch a new immersive shopping destination. Based on the real Boss House Bali, a villa designed by architect Alexis Dornier, the brand invited a select group of Hugo Boss Experience members, VIP clients, media and key trendsetters from the Asia Pacific region to explore. Now, a virtual counterpart of the villa is open to the public. Visitors can browse and purchase collections of menswear, womenswear and fragrances, participate in fun activities and book a physical stay at Boss House Bali. The verdict: Hugo Boss' energetic approach to the emerging technology landscape has continually made headlines this year. However, zeroing in on so many Web3 projects requires careful effort to ensure each activation lives up to expectations. In this case, the brand's new retail-focused destination merges entertainment and commerce, a popular route for businesses looking to expand their storytelling while maintaining profits. What happened: Move-to-Earn app Stepn has partnered with Adidas on an NFT sneaker collection. Launched on April 17, the collection includes 1,000 pieces, featuring Stepns' lightning bolt logo alongside Adidas' iconic three stripes. These NFT sneakers were available for purchase on Stepns-affiliated NFT marketplace Mooar. Each pair is created on the Solana blockchain, guaranteeing the uniqueness of its owner. The verdict: The Genesis collection marks the first in a series of co-branded activities between Stepn and Adidas. Both are expected to release additional physical and digital items over the next year. Web3 sneaker startups like Stepn are leaning on industry conglomerates for financial backing and access to greater resources after a tumultuous few years for crypto and Web3. “In line with its own Web3 roadmap, Adidas is investing heavily in emerging creators and brands in the ecosystem while introducing its loyal customers to nascent models such as move-to-earn, a concept that leverages the industry well-being of 1,500 billion dollars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jingdaily.com/posts/nike-vivienne-tam-shift-ai-fashion-revolution-into-high-gear The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos