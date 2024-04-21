Fashion show spotlights Indigenous designers in Haskell – The Lawrence Times





Indigenous talent, resilience and resistance were on display Saturday at Haskell's first fashion show, Indigenous Couture Goes Vogue. Esmarie Cariaga, Isanti Dakota, organized the fashion show as part of internship requirements for Haskell Indian Nations University's Native American Studies program. Cariaga said the word couture means sourcing materials and sewing clothes yourself. Indigenous people have always done sewing, she said. Molly Adams / Lawrence Times Esmarie Cariaga She wanted to bring indigenous designers to Haskell and uplift the community with the fashion show. Two Haskell students who were supposed to pose in the show were not there and their absence was felt. Cole Brings Plenty was found dead earlier this month and Corrin Lamere suffered a serious stroke last weekend. We felt it was important to continue to come together as a community, said Ryia Lebeau, Thituwan Lakota and Din. Lebeau is a student and designer at Haskell. She attended the Brings Plentys memorial service in her hometown of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, just days before the show. We must show up every day for something bigger and greater than ourselves, she said. That's what this show means to me. Molly Adams / Lawrence Times Ryia Lebeau We thought it was important to continue to come together as a community, Lebeau said. Patricia Michaels, Taos Pueblo, was a contestant on season 11 of Project track. His uncle attended Haskell and he always spoke so highly of Haskell. She took the opportunity to visit Haskell for the fashion show because she was curious about what this school was like. Molly Adams / Lawrence Times A model wearing a drawing by Patricia Michaels Michaels finds inspiration in nature for his hand-painted creations. Of a particularly flowing garment, she said it was a 7 meter painting. She reminds people to be humble when working with Indigenous people. Each person comes with thousands of years of prayers from their ancestors, she said. So when you are in the presence of an Indigenous person, be grateful. Other designers at the first fashion show in Haskell included Claudia Turner-Little Axe, Alyssa Bracket, Snowy Pretends Eagle, Julia White Bull, Kylee Nahquaddy, Sager Mountain Flower, Jenna Makes Good, Ty Begay and Diamond Williams.

Citing an increased need for mental health supports for students, the Lawrence School District and Bert Nash hope to hire 26 social workers to serve schools by 2028.

The repressed experiences of marginalized communities such as Lawrence's unhoused people were brought to light by local storytellers.

A new French-inspired restaurant, Sable Kitchen & Bar, is set to open this summer in East Lawrence.

by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector Former NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill said the nation should celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. United States decision. Board of Education, a belated recognition of the need to end legal apartheid in the United States.

