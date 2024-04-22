Men's golf team wins first PBC title





The victory secures UNG an automatic berth in the upcoming NCAA Division II tournament, which begins at the South/Southeast Regional scheduled for May 9-11 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. UNG hosts the regional. From there, the top five teams advance to the NCAA Championship May 21-25 at the Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge in Winter Garden, Florida. “I look forward to watching our players compete in one of the most stressful events in college athletics: the NCAA Golf Regional Championships. There is one finality to all of this: Only five teams advance to the national championship “said the head coach. Bryson Worley said. “This team cares about each other and it’s fun to watch them compete in high-pressure situations.” At 18 under par, UNG broke the PBC Championship 54-hole record with an overall team score of 846 to break through after a second-place finish at the PBC in 2023 and a third-place finish in 2022. The team broke the record from USC Aiken. of 852 shots in 2005. “The whole process of building a team capable of competing at the national level has been satisfying,” Worley said. “Winning the program’s first PBC championship was special, and we look forward to making contending for titles the norm at Dahlonega.” Graduate studentJack's Eggmade history with his performance in the tournament, both in the UNG and PBC championship ranks. With a final round even-par 72 on April 21, Vajda won the tournament and earned individual medalist honors at 12-under-par, finishing five shots ahead of the nearest competitor. Vajda's wire-to-wire victory and his score of 206 strokes over 54 holes is the second lowest individual score in tournament history. It's also the second-lowest 54-hole score in UNG men's golf history, just one stroke shy of the juniors' score.Ethan Dayperformance at the Cateechee Fall Invitational 2023. Vajda was the only Nighthawk named to the 2024 PBC Championship All-Tournament Team. The win is his second of the season and sixth top 10 finish as he led the Nighthawks in both categories this season. Behind Vajda were the juniorsHughes Threlkeldand Day. Both men each finished in the top 10 in the championship as Threlkeld's 2-over 74 on Sunday put him in sole sixth place in the event. Threlkeld had a 4-under 212 for his second top 10 of the season. Tied for 10th, Day used a 1-under final-round score of 71 for a weekend total score of 1-under 215, marking his third top 10 of his junior campaign. Graduate studentWill Chamblessfollowed two shots behind to tie for 14th overall at 1-over 217. Rounding out the Nighthawks' individual performances was the second yearHunter Smithwho finished tied for 20th overall with a score of 220 through 54 holes.

