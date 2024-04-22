



The Kremlin has warned that US support for Ukraine could turn into a decade-long madness, urging the US not to oppose its invasion of the country as Congress appears poised to pass a $60 billion aid program.

The aid deal comes after months of negotiations, with support for Ukraine wavering among U.S. conservatives as the Russian military gains ground after two years of fighting.

“Washington's deepening immersion in hybrid warfare against Russia will turn into a noisy and humiliating fiasco for the United States like Vietnam and Afghanistan,” the spokesperson for the Ministry of Affairs said foreigners, Maria Zakharova, according to Reuters.

The House passed a sweeping foreign aid spending bill Saturday that includes funds for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan totaling $95 billion. The Senate is expected to easily pass this measure, supported by President Biden.

Ukrainian leaders and U.S. military experts, including CIA Director William Burns, have urged Congress to fund aid to Ukraine for months, given the progress the Russian military has made. Burns warned last week that Ukrainian soldiers were short of weapons and could not defend themselves against Russia.

“With the boost that military assistance would provide, both practical and psychological, the Ukrainians are well capable of holding out until 2024 and shattering Putin's arrogant view that time is of the essence. his favor,” Burns said Thursday.

“Without additional aid, the situation is much more dire and there is a very real risk that the Ukrainians will lose on the battlefield by the end of 2024,” he continued. “Or at least put Putin in a position where he could essentially dictate the terms of a political settlement.” »

The United States and its NATO allies have refused to send their own troops to Ukraine, a fundamental difference between the conflict and that of Vietnam and Afghanistan.

