Cuban Foreign Minister says it is a mistake for Biden to maintain Trump’s sanctions on Havana





The Cuban government is disappointed that President Joe Biden has kept in place the economic sanctions imposed on Havana by his predecessor, but the government remains ready to reopen a dialogue with the United States, the Cuban foreign minister said in a statement. interview.

Speaking to Andrea Mitchell of NBC News in New York, Foreign Secretary Bruno Rodrguez Parrilla said it was a mistake to continue to apply the sanctions introduced by the administration of former President Donald Trump, in particular during a pandemic.

“Maybe there is an inertia effect. It is a pity that President Biden could not have implemented his own policy towards Cuba,” Rodrguez said. “It is a terrible mistake to continue to apply these kinds of cruel sanctions, even sanctions during a pandemic.”

Watch “Andrea Mitchell Reports” today at noon ET on MSNBC for more on this story.

He accused the Biden administration of neglecting the Caribbean and Latin America region, but said he hoped the United States could review its policies towards Cuba.

“I hope that due to the nature of this government it might be possible to hope for a positive step.”

Rodrguez said the policies of former President Barack Obama, who, in breaking with former presidents, relaxed restrictions on travel and trade with Cuba, proved that it was possible to have a less controversial relationship. .

“The years 2015, 2016 show that it is possible to have different relations between our two countries, despite deep political differences between governments,” he said. “And we are ready to establish (…) a responsible dialogue with the US administration.”

The Trump administration reversed Obama’s detente with Cuba, imposing more than 200 trade, travel and financial restrictions while putting Cuba back on the list of sponsor states for terrorism. Removing the terrorism designation is a tedious process that requires the approval of Congress.

The Trump administration has also cut staff at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, shutting down consular services. He justified this decision by citing unexplained health incidents which affected the staff of the mission. Similar health incidents have since been reported from other embassies around the world.

Rodrguez said his government would welcome the return of US diplomats to Havana and would like Washington to allow the Cuban embassy to resume its staffing.

The foreign minister downplayed the unprecedented July protests that saw Cubans take to the streets across the country to voice their grievances over food shortages, power outages and the regime’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic .

Rodrguez alleged that many of those protesting were manipulated by Florida-based groups that disseminate “disinformation” online to promote opposition to the regime.

But he admitted that “economic conditions are very difficult for Cubans” and that people are “worried” about the situation. He said the effects of Covid and US sanctions were the main source of the country’s economic woes.

Human rights groups say hundreds of Cubans have been jailed for participating in peaceful protests and that the regime has disrupted internet access and stepped up its crackdown on criticism since the July protests.

Marie murray

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latin-america/cuba-s-foreign-minister-says-it-s-mistake-biden-keep-n1280433 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos