State Palace responds to cabinet reshuffle rumors





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Rumor has it that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has signed into law another Cabinet reshuffle February 1, which coincides with a particular day in the Javanese calendar. Asked to confirm if there is any truth behind the rumour, Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said no agenda was scheduled at the State Palace today today. ” I am not aware. There is no agenda at the Palace [on Wednesday] while the president is going to Bali,” the minister said while attending an event hosted by Nahdlatul Ulama in Jakarta on January 31. antaranews reported. When further asked if he is aware of any information regarding a cabinet reshuffle, Mahfud MD insists that this is information that only the President would know. “I don’t know. Only the president knows,” he added. Separately, President Jokowi urged patience when asked by reporters if he would reshuffle the current Cabinet of State Ministers on Wednesday, February 1, which coincides with Wednesday pon in the Javanese calendar. “We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow. Wednesday pon tomorrow is fine. The next day is Thursday salary“Jokowi said after attending the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) anniversary in Jakarta on Tuesday night. The reshuffling of state ministers in the current cabinet was somewhat confirmed by PDIP politician Djarot Saiful Hidayat who said it was a certainty. Many rumors have spread suggesting that the ministers of the NasDem party could be replaced. The current ministers from the NasDem party are Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Communications and Information Technology Minister Johnny G. Plate. BETWEEN | Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

