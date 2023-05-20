Speculation is rife over BJD’s double standard policy on BJP





Has there been a change in the position of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD)? Such speculations are rife following the attacks launched by BJD against the BJP state unit while softening while dealing with the Center. During the inauguration of the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train service on Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further fueling such speculation. Not only that, but Patnaik also invited Narendra Modi to inaugurate Puri International Airport which is expected to be ready in 3-4 years, hinting that Odisha CM expects Modi to retain power in 2024 as well There are also discussions in the corridor of state power at the Center about visible changes in the BJD’s “equidistance policy”. Naveen Patnaik quickly cleared the air surrounding meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recently. Patnaik has stated categorically that no discussions regarding an alliance have taken place. A day after his meeting with Nitish Kumar, Patnaik flew to Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and clarified that BJD was not with the third front. However, after winning the Jharsuguda bypoll, CM Naveen took a jibe at the BJP’s remark on the twin engine. The BJP’s Odisha unit, on the other hand, attacked the CM as well as the 5T secretary. The BJD, too, countered such attacks. However, the question remains why such a double standard? The BJD’s attempts to praise Prime Minister Modi are said to be aimed at weakening the attacks of the BJP state. “There is no confusion in BJD. CM had met with the Prime Minister on the issue of the airport and there is a difference in ideologies but all must work together on the development agenda,” said BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra. BJP MP Jual Oram said, “They (BJD) will change their strategy to save themselves and save the party. But we will work to counter their strategy. One thing is certain, there will be no coalition with the BJD and we are ready to fight the elections alone. The Congress alleged that the BJD-BJP fight was just eyewash and an attempt to mislead people. “There is a discussion among the public that CM has met with PM to clarify that they are not with the third front. BJD is with BJP in the Center and fights with state unity here. The two were in coalition from 2000 to 2009 and it is only to deceive people,” CCP Chairman Sarat Patnaik said. Many have questioned BJD’s position ahead of the 2024 elections. But is there pressure on BJD or is it playing a safe game in the name of equidistance policy? Political pundits say that although the BJD talks about being equidistant from the BJP and the Congress, in reality it is with the saffron party. “The BJD is with the central leadership of the BJP and it is indulging in slander with the state leaders of the BJP in view of the elections. The BJP state loses for this,” said senior reporter, K Ravi. Reported by:

HARIHARA CHAND, JAGDISHA DAS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/odisha/speculations-rife-over-bjd-s-double-standard-policy-on-bjp-204703

