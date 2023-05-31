‘Modi can confuse God…’, says Rahul Gandhi, BJP hits back





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing backlash for his ‘Modi can confuse God’ jibe to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in San Francisco during his three-city US tour. Gandhi searched Modi, who he says suffers from an illness that makes the prime minister feel like he “knows even more than God”. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members are now criticizing Gandhi for his remarks in foreign lands. Union Minister Anurag Thakur, hours after the speech, hit back at Gandhi saying: During his visits abroad, Rahul Gandhi insults India. Prime Minister Modi has met nearly 24 PMs and presidents of the world and held more than 50 meetings during his overseas visit recently and when the Australian Prime Minister said that “Prime Minister Modi is the boss”, Rahul Gandhi couldn’t stomach that. Thakur added, “He said that in the 80s an injustice was done to the Dalits, at that time there was a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh and in the country. During their reign, they tried to kill the traditions of the country, they used to look to the West. Congress worked with the slavery mentality. We are proud of our culture. Rahul Gandhi insults India, Indians and Indianness by going abroad. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit back at the leader saying that knowledge of the Congress leader’s history did not extend beyond his family. “Funny how someone who knows nothing is suddenly an expert on everything. A man whose knowledge of history does not go beyond his family speaks history,” the senior BJP official said. “A man who claimed to produce gold from potatoes lectures on science and a man who never ventured beyond family affairs now wants to lead India’s war,” said Joshi said. “No, mister false Gandhi! The core of India is its culture. Unlike you, who use foreign land to tarnish the country, Indians are very proud of their history and can defend their geography very well,” the minister said. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi launched a scathing attack on him and said, “The spirit of Jinnah enters Rahul Gandhi when he is abroad.” When Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, the spirit of Jinnah or the thought of people like al-Qaeda enters his body. I would suggest him to come to India and get exorcized by a good exorcist, BJP leader said. Rahul Gandhi’s problem is that even today he is unable to accept the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed his feudal stronghold through inclusive development. Rahul Gandhi equates democracy with dynasty, Naqvi said. He further claimed that Congress had “used Muslims like chewing gum.” Rahul Gandhi is currently embarking on a 10-day visit to the United States and plans to travel through three major cities: San Francisco, New York and the capital Washington DC. Gandhi was speaking at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event organized by the Indian Overseas Congress USA. He also plans to sit down with senior Silicon Valley executives to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/modi-can-confuse-god-says-rahul-gandhi-bjp-hits-back-2603055/

