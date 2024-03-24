Tamil Nadu minister criticized for swearing at PM Modi and BJP to approach EC | Latest news India

Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan came under fire after she used expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally. The BJP said it would approach the Election Commission seeking action against Radhakrishnan. When the minister used these words, DMK MP Kanimozhi was on stage and did not protest, the BJP said, calling Kanimozhi a pseudo-feminist. BJP leaders shared the clip in which the minister allegedly used an expletive in Tamil. Anitha Radhakrishnan hurled abuse at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally.

The comment was in reference to Prime Minister Modi's speech in Salem last week, in which Modi spoke about freedom fighter K Kamaraj, popularly known as Kamarajar.

The Tamil Nadu BJP termed Radhakrishnan's comment nauseating but not surprising. “In fact, it is the vile and vulgar political culture that is in the very DNA of the DMK!. What's worse? Without condemning this obscene speech, Tmt@KanimozhiDMK appreciates the speech on stage, denouncing its pseudo-feminism! people will teach the DMK and INDI Alliance a good lesson! The law will also do its duty! This time, the Rising Sun will descend on the horizon!” The nickname of the BJP in Tamil Nadu published on X.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said that when DMK leaders find nothing to criticize, they make vile comments against Prime Minister Modi.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the INDIA bloc for the DMK minister's statement and said that the DMK does not even hesitate to abuse Prime Minister Modi in its intention to end Sanatan Dharma. Yesterday, a minister from the INDI alliance, in front of a female leader of his party, made very derogatory remarks in very objectionable language towards the Prime Minister of the country. The words he used to refer to the world's most popular leader are reprehensible and such things have no place in a democracy. Derogatory comments against the Prime Minister are reprehensible. Democracy has no place for such abusive language. INDI must apologize for the abusive comment made by its minister. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge remain silent over the incident. This proves that they are trying to end Sanatan, said Anurag Thakur.