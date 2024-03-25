Trade Secrets – The Wire China

Good evening. As U.S. Trade Representative under Donald Trump, Robert Lighthizer launched a trade war with China and challenged decades of mainstream economic thinking. What has Katherine Tai, Biden's USTR, done since? Our cover story this week looks at the much quieter, but equally critical, change she is responsible for. Elsewhere, we have infographics on TikTok's breakup in the US; an interview with Steve Tsang on Xi Jinping's way of thinking; an article on the global electric vehicle price war in China; and an in-depth look at Qin Hui, the Chinese billionaire who pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegal donations to the mayor of New York. If you are not already a paid subscriber to Threadplease register here.

Illustration by Luis Graena

The tsars aligned

When Joe Biden took office, many of his supporters thought the first order of business would be to end Donald Trump's trade war with China. But his commerce czar, Katherine Tai, has been largely MIA, a stark contrast to her predecessor, the fiery and omnipresent Robert Lighthizer. So what did Tai do? As Brent Crane reports, it is quietly continuing the Americas' withdrawal from the free trade era.

Participants hold signs in support of TikTok in front of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on March 13, 2024. Credit: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Overview: The History of TikTok

TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, may soon face a difficult choice in the United States: divest the wildly popular app or see it disappear from its largest market. This week's infographic by Aaron McNicholas traces the path of TikTok's popularity in the United States and identifies some of the key senators who will decide the app's fate in the coming weeks.

A Q&A session with Steve Tsang

Steve Tsang is the Director of the China Institute at SOAS University of London. He is co-author of a new book with Olivia Cheung called Xi Jinping's political thoughtwhich offers a lucid analysis of China's official political doctrine since 2017. In this week's Q&A with Eliot Chen, he explains why it's important to understand the Chinese leader's political beliefs, where they come from as well as their faults. Steve Tsang Illustration by Kate Copeland

BYD's Dolphin on display at the Thailand International Motor Expo in Bangkok, Thailand, December 10, 2022. Credit: Oasishifi via Shutterstock

China's EV price war goes global

BYD's cheapest car, a compact called the Seagull, now costs just 69,800 yuan, or just under $10,000. Like its Chinese counterparts, it threatens to disrupt overseas markets, in part because of its ability to offer vehicles suited to a wide variety of buyers. Rachel Cheung reports.

New York Mayor Eric Adams attends a press conference, July 10, 2023. Credit: Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images

Crimes of passion

The Chinese billionaire who pleaded guilty this week to illegally transferring money to New York politicians has a colorful business background in China, owning a famous nightclub in Beijing and building a media empire, while amassing a long list legal problems. Katrina Northrop reports.

