Erdogan's rival comes out on top in Turkish elections in Istanbul

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faced an opponent from President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party in local elections on Sunday, according to an initial tally, in what could provide a boost to Turkish opposition efforts to reassert itself in as a political force.

In another blow to Erdogan, in Ankara, the country's second largest city, opposition incumbent Mayor Mansur Yavas declared victory over his AK Party (AKP) opponent less than three hours after the closing of the national municipal elections.

The national local elections are seen by analysts as an indicator of both Erdogan's support and the durability of the opposition.

Erdogan, who ruled Turkey for more than two decades, led a fierce campaign for his party to regain control of Istanbul from his rival Imamoglu, the outgoing mayor and potential future presidential challenger.

Violence broke out in some cities in eastern Turkey during the election of neighborhood leaders, who were competing alongside mayors and other municipal officials, and three people were reportedly killed.

According to official results based on 41.43% of open ballots, Imamoglu received 50% support, compared to 41.26% for AK Party (AKP) challenger Murat Kurum, a former minister in Erdogan's national government.

“Based on the data we collected, I can say that the favor and trust our citizens place in us has indeed been demonstrated,” Imamoglu said.

“We really like the current picture,” he added.

State-run Anadolu Agency also released partial official tallies showing the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leading in major cities like Izmir, Bursa, Antalya and Adana.

After winning the 2019 vote, the CHP's Imamoglu dealt Erdogan and his AKP the biggest electoral blow of his two decades in power. The president fought back in 2023 by winning re-election and a parliamentary majority with his nationalist allies.

According to partial results, the CHP is in the lead nationally with nearly 39% of the votes, a first in 35 years.