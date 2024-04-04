Boris Johnson warns of disaster for Russia if it invades Ukraine





Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Tolga Akmen/PA) (PA Wire) Boris Johnson warned that Russia faces disaster if the president Vladimir Poutine made any kind of incursion into Ukraine Speaking during a visit to a diagnostic center in Taunton, Prime Minister reiterated the UK's support for Ukrainian sovereignty. If Russia were to make any incursion into Ukraine, on any scale, it would, in my opinion, be a disaster not only for Russia, but also for the entire world, he said. The United Kingdom strongly supports the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. His comments come after US President Joe Biden said he did not believe Mr Putin wanted a full-scale war and would pay a high price if he staged a military incursion against Russia's neighbour. Speaking at a news conference marking the first anniversary of his term, Mr. Biden said he believed Russia was preparing to act, although he did not think Mr. Putin had made a decision final. He suggested that the United States would limit Russia's access to the international banking system if it further invaded Ukraine. During a visit to kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of planning to reinforce the more than 100,000 troops deployed along the Ukrainian border, suggesting that numbers could double in a relatively short time. Mr Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared their deep concern over Russia's ongoing destabilizing action in Ukraine in a phone call on Thursday evening, a Downing Street spokesperson said. They added that both men said any invasion of Ukraine would be a serious strategic mistake. Russian President Vladimir Putin (Matt Cardy/PA) (PA Archive) The Prime Minister spoke this evening with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the situation in Ukraine, the spokesperson said. The leaders discussed worrying developments on the Ukrainian border and agreed that further military aggression would come at a high cost to Russia. They shared their deep concern over Russia's current destabilizing action in Ukraine and said any invasion of Ukraine would be a serious strategic mistake. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of NATO allies working together on a coordinated response. The leaders agreed to remain in close contact on this issue, and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to working closely with Chancellor Scholz throughout their G7 presidency.

