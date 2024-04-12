Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir: “J&K will get status…”

PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir: “J&K will get status…”

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 12) said that parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held soon, along with the restoration of the state.

This important statement comes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to begin on April 19.

Addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, the Prime Minister said “he envisions a wonderful image of the new Jammu and Kashmir.”

Modi thinks far away. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I must take care of creating a new and wonderful image of the new Jammu and Kashmir. The time is not far when the parliamentary elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will get statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MP and your ministers,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be held in Jammu and Kashmir without fear of terrorism, strikes, stone-pelting and cross-border firing.

After decades, these elections are taking place without fear of terrorism, separatism, stone throwing, strikes and cross-border terrorism, which are no longer electoral issues. There were once concerns about the safety of Vaishno Devi and Amarnath pilgrimages, but the situation (security) has completely changed. Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing development and people's confidence in the government is growing,” he said.

The Prime Minister also criticized the Congress and the Indian alliance, saying that they do not care about the sentiments of the majority of people in the country and only like to play with these sentiments.

Addressing the Udhampur rally, PM Modi slammed those out on bail for visiting houses of convicted criminals, cooking mutton during Sawan and sharing videos, comparing their actions to Mughal assault on temples .

A person who has been convicted by the court and is out on bail, visits the house of such a criminal and likes to cook mutton in the month of Sawan and makes a video of it to tease the people of the country. The law does not prohibit anyone from eating anything, but the intentions of these people are quite different. When the Mughals attacked here, they were not satisfied until they demolished the temples. So just like the Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by showing the video in the month of Sawan,” PM Modi said.

Read also: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Announced: Jammu and Kashmir to Vote in Five Phases, Results on June 4 | Full schedule

Denying Congress's claims that Ram Mandir is an election issue for the BJP, PM Modi said it has never been an election issue. The struggle for the Ram temple was going on even before the birth of the BJP. When foreign invaders destroyed our temples, Indians fought to save their places of worship. Leaders of the Congress and its allies lived in big bungalows but when it came to changing Ram Lalla’s tent, they turned their backs,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections Date

The Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases. The five Lok Sabha seats that will go to polls in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in five phases are: Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu.

Udhampur will go to polls on April 19. The Congress fielded Choudhary Lal Singh and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) nominated GM Saroori for the seat.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.

More less

Published: April 12, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/lok-sabha-elections-2024-pm-modi-makes-big-announcement-on-kashmir-j-k-will-get-status-of-statehood-11712903727937.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: