PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam moves closer to Imran Khan's captaincy record – International





Babar Azam (left) and former Pakistan captain Imran Khan. PCB/ICC

Pakistan's white-ball captain Babar Azam is closing in on Imran Khan's legendary record of becoming the most successful captain in the history of the Green Shirts in terms of victories.

Azam, 29, overtook Wasim Akram as the second most successful after guiding Pakistan to victory over New Zealand in the ongoing five-match T20I series with 79 wins as skipper.

Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their only World Cup victory in 1992 after beating England in the final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), remains first with 89 victories as captain in 187 matches.

Wasim Akram, who succeeded Babar and Imran, led Pakistan in two World Cups, in 1999 and 2003. The Green Shirts came close to winning the elusive title again in 1999, but were beaten by Australia in final.

Misbah-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq are fourth and fifth respectively, while Sarfaraz Ahmed, who guided Pakistan to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 after beating India in the final, is the sixth-most captain titled in terms of victories with 61 victories in 100 matches.

Pakistani captains with most victories

1. Imran Khan: 187 matches, 89 wins, 67 losses

2. Babar Azam: 136 matches, 79 wins, 44 losses

3. Wasim Akram: 134 matches, 78 wins, 49 losses

4. Misbah-ul-Haq: 151 matches, 77 wins, 60 losses

5. Inzamam-ul-Haq: 119 matches, 63 wins, 44 losses

Remember, Babar was reappointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain on March 31 after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi, along with the selection committee, considered the 29-year-old best suited to lead the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

After the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2023, Babar was removed as captain in all formats, with Shaheen Shah Afridi taking over the shorter format domain and Shan Masood becoming Test captain while no skipper for ODIs has not been announced.

Shaheen led the team in only one T20I series which was played against New Zealand in January 2023. The greenshirts lost the five-match series 1-4, which cast doubt on the ability left arms as captain.

