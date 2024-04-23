Why not invite Xi Jinping to the summit? (KOR)





YOU CHUL BLOOD

The author is director of the China Institute of JoongAng Ilbo and CEO of China Lab.



It appears that the Korea-China-Japan trilateral summit will be held at the end of May. The meeting will finally come to fruition after numerous rumors since last year. President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the summit. Korean and Japanese participants are the main leaders in state affairs, while China sends its second man. Recently, the status of the second-in-command has also weakened significantly. It is therefore questionable whether it is fair to call this a trilateral summit. The Korea-China-Japan summit was first held in 1999. The Asean Plus Three summit was launched in 1997 at the invitation of Asean. The tripartite summit was established on the sidelines of the Southeast Asia Summit when President Kim Dae-jung, Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi had a breakfast meeting in 1999. Starting in 2008, Korea, China and Japan began holding meetings. trilateral summits regardless of their non-Asan status, and the current format took shape. So far, no one has raised any objection to the Chinese prime ministers' participation in the meeting. The first Asean Plus Three summit, held in 1997, focused on cross-border economic issues, including resolving the Asian financial crisis. At that time, the prime minister had enormous power and was considered the president of China's economic affairs. But things have changed. The power of the Chinese prime minister has declined rapidly since Xi Jinping came to power. The China Development Forum, held in Beijing late last month, is a good example. The forum, created in 2000, is held after the two sessions. More than 100 CEOs of world-class companies and academics meet with the Chinese Prime Minister for conversations in the forum. As it provides a valuable opportunity to assess the direction of China's economy, many prominent American businessmen attend the event. But this year, Premier Li Qiang's role was limited to delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, which had been done by the vice premier in the past. For a truly important conversation, President Xi Jinping selected only a few participants. This is why some say that the Chinese president now takes on the role of prime minister, as well as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. In this case, I think it would be better for President Xi, not Premier Li, to attend the tripartite summit. This better suits the name of the summit. Why don't we politely invite President Xi to the trilateral summit planned in Seoul later this year? If the format of the meeting changes, the content of the trilateral relationship will also change.

