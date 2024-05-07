PM Modi: Ram, reservation and 400 paar roadmap: PM Modi explains the logic behind the magic number





Providing details of the ambitious plan to win over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi, in an exclusive interview with Times Now, explained the reasoning behind the substantial target of 400 seats. Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence when asked about his confidence in the NDA's ability to achieve the 400-plus target after the completion of both phases of polling. He explained how the BJP and its allies collectively achieved the goal set by the party. “Just count the number of sitting MLAs we have. When we emerged victorious in 2019, we had around 359 MLAs. Political parties in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have consistently supported us. This works out to around 35 MLAs. Moreover, the MPs of North East Parliaments are aligned with us. Therefore, in practical terms, the NDA+ already had around 400 members. Our strength in Parliament was already 400,” PM Modi explained.

“I don't know why people are surprised when we talk about more than 400 seats. The reality is that we have been running Parliament with the support of around 400 MPs since 2014,” PM Modi added. All

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Tamilnadu

West Bengal

Bihar

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Delhi

Other States

When it was pointed out to PM Modi that the alliance with Naveen Patnaik's BJD had not materialized, support persisted, PM Modi said, “We fought face to face against them as than NDA in the past. Even in 2019, we fought tooth and nail. nail. “The campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently active, covering a vast area from Jammu in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south. The intense election campaign has raised controversial issues, giving rise to Lively discussions between the ruling party and the opposition Important topics discussed include Muslim reservations, wealth distribution, inheritance rights and women's security, all of which were addressed by Prime Minister Modi in his speeches.PM Modi on Muslim reservation

On allowing reservations based on religion for Muslims, the Prime Minister said, “I have never said that Muslims will not get reservations. All I am saying is that religion does not cannot be the basis for granting reservations.” Talking about the Congress manifesto, the Prime Minister pointed out that Manmohan Singh had publicly declared that Muslims had the first right to the country's resources. And when they (Cong) talk about investigating, they say we will take everything and distribute it. So who will they give to? They will give to those mentioned by Manmohan Singh. In an appeal to the Muslim community, the Prime Minister said: “Please introspect. Think. The country is progressing. If your community feels deprived, what is the reason? Why did you not benefit from government schemes when Congress was in power? “ Kashi Connect by Modi

PM Modi also shared his views on his plan to file nomination papers from Kashi. He said the filing would likely take place around May 13 or 14. Looking back on his appointment in 2014, he revealed that the decision was made at the last moment. The Lok Sabha election is underway and the schedule is moving through its phases. Voting took place for the first two phases on April 19 and May 3. The third phase is scheduled for May 7, followed by the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh final. phase on June 1st. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/elections/lok-sabha/india/ram-rajneeti-400-paar-roadmap-pm-modi-explains-the-logic-behind-the-magical-number/articleshow/109892569.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos