Stormy Daniels testifies to having sex with Trump in secret trial





Stormy Daniels said that after Trump took off his pajamas, they went to sit at the dining table in the hotel suite just to talk. She said it wasn't dark outside yet and he wanted to talk first before going down for dinner.

“So I sat down and we started talking,” Daniels said.

When asked what they discussed, she said he asked questions in an effort to get to know her better, such as where she was from, where she grew up. “It’s a general getting-to-know-you kind of thing,” she said.

Daniels said Trump was very interested in how she went from being a porn star to writing and directing, and she said she told him they had real scripts. She said she explained the different types of adult films ranging from $5,000 to $200,000.

“Yes, some adult films have real storylines and are real films,” Daniels said.

Daniels said Trump asked her if she received residuals, how she was paid, about health insurance, about STDs and if they had a doctor on staff. She said Trump asked her if she was worried about catching anything.

When asked if Trump asked her if she had ever been tested, Daniels said he had and she provided that information voluntarily. She said she told him they get tested all the time, and he asked her if she had ever tested positive for anything. She told him she told him she could show him her entire file.

“I've never had a bad test. I've never tested positive for anything,” Daniels testified.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/live-blog/trump-hush-money-trial-day-13-live-updates-rcna150793 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos