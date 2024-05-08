Politics
President Xi Jinping Attends Welcome Banquet Hosted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vui
At noon local time on May 8, President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan attended the welcome banquet hosted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vui and his wife at the Serbian Palace in Belgrade.
Amid warm applause, President Xi delivered a toast.
President Xi pointed out that Serbia, located west of the east and east of the west, has long been known as the gateway to the Balkans. For centuries, this land has been a meeting place of various civilizations of the Eurasian continent, which in many ways shaped the diligent, kind and unyielding character of the Serbian people. Today, under the leadership of President Vui, the Serbian government and people are working hard and making proud progress in economic and social development and living standards. The Serbian people enjoy great confidence and pride as a nation. There are bright and vast prospects for the development and rejuvenation of Serbia.
President Xi stressed that the Chinese people have always enjoyed a special bond of friendship with Serbia. The Yugoslav film The Bridge and the song Bella Ciao, which evoke strong patriotic and anti-fascist feelings, have been extremely popular in China over the years and have become my childhood companions. Other well-known names in China include athletes Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic, as well as director Emir Kusturica. In recent years, the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Serbia has seen robust growth and fruitful results. Such cooperation is a good example of building a community with a shared future for humanity.
President Xi pointed out that he and President Vui had just had comprehensive and in-depth talks and reached many important consensuses. They signed a joint declaration announcing the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era. This is a new historic milestone in Sino-Serbian relations. China-Serbia relations now stand at a completely new historical starting point and enjoy valuable opportunities and bright prospects. China will work together with the friendly people of Serbia and make unremitting efforts to build a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.
Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, attended the event.
