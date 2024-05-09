Politics
Xi Jinping welcomes new chapter in China-Serbia relations as Belgrade supports his global vision
The two leaders were greeted by a crowd of around 20,000 flag-waving people and shouts from Serbia! China! in front of the Serbian Palace, a major government complex in the center of the capital.
Xi told Vucic that Beijing is willing to continue the all-weather friendship between the two countries, jointly safeguard the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries, and pursue national development and national rejuvenation side by side, according to Chinese state television channel CCTV. .
Later, Xi said at a joint press conference: We agreed to guide and direct the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future for the new era by strengthening strategic communication.
More than a decade ago, Xi first announced his concept of a community with a shared future, often seen as a challenge to the current US-led world order.
At its core is the vision of a new type of international relations and global governance characterized by mutual respect, common security and peaceful development.
Eight years ago, Serbia became China's first comprehensive strategic partner in the Central and Eastern European region, and today Serbia is the first European country to build a community with a shared future with China, fully reflecting the strategic, special and high level of Sino-Serbian relations. , Xi added.
China, like Russia, Serbia and dozens of other countries, does not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.
In return, Serbia does not recognize Taiwan's independence and Vucic said at the press conference that his country supports the one-China principle and views the Taiwan issue as an internal issue of China.
They also pledged to support each other on territorial issues when they met earlier today.
Xi said the two countries were also committed to deepening economic relations in traditional strong areas such as transportation and energy infrastructure, while also extending them to innovation cooperation.
He also said Beijing welcomed the decision to open a direct air route between Belgrade and Shanghai and supported plans for another route linking the Serbian capital to Guangzhou.
The free trade agreement signed last year by the two countries, which will give Serbian companies access to the vast Chinese market, is expected to come into force in early July.
Vucic said the deal would secure the country's future, adding that China's previous experiences could provide a roadmap for Serbia's future trajectory.
In 2022, China became Serbia's largest source of foreign direct investment and the second largest trading partner after the EU, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.
Trade between the two countries fell from US$596 million in 2016 to US$4.35 billion last year.
In recent years, Beijing has invested considerable sums in Serbia, investing in numerous factories and mines, providing billions in loans to build roads and financing the development of a railway line between Belgrade and Budapest.
Xi's arrival in Belgrade on Tuesday, after his two-day visit to France, coincided with the 25th anniversary of the 1999 bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during the NATO campaign in Kosovo.
The United States has apologized for the incident, insisting it was an error caused by the use of outdated maps, but it remains a sore point in China.
Xi did not visit the site of the former Chinese embassy in Belgrade, although it was to be on his itinerary.
There were no road closures or significant increased security at the site of the former Chinese embassy on Wednesday, except for a few police stationed along nearby roads, as downtown Belgrade was booked for Xi's visit.
A group of Chinese tourists visited the site around mid-afternoon.
Another group of overseas Chinese, wearing red caps, began a vigil of sorts at the site on Tuesday, but their numbers dwindled as Xi's departure drew closer on Wednesday.
A young Chinese couple working in Belgrade waited there at noon, expecting to see Xi or his wife Peng Liyuan, but left around 1 p.m. after waiting more than an hour.
The Chinese Cultural Center, built on the site, also showed no sign of a groundbreaking ceremony, with only an electronic screen in the reception area of its office building showing a poster warmly announcing President Xi's visit in Serbia and some local Chinese. language newspapers reporting on Xi's European tour on a desk.
Flowers placed at the monument to honor the victims were presented by Chinese state-owned companies operating in Serbia, including Shandong Hi-Speed, which invested in the Chinese Cultural Center, and China Energy Engineering Corporation.
In an opinion piece published Tuesday in Serbia's oldest daily Politika, Xi wrote: “The Chinese people cherish peace, but we will never allow such a tragic history to repeat itself.”
The China-Serbia friendship, forged with the blood of our compatriots, will remain in the collective memory of the Chinese and Serbian people and inspire us to make significant progress together.
Xi was due to travel to Hungary, the final stop of his European tour, later on Wednesday, before returning to China on Friday.
|
