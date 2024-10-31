Politics
China in Africa: October 2024
Organizational expansion at the BRICS summit: The sixteenth annual BRICS summit in 2024 was hosted by Russia in the southwestern city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. Following last year's summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Expansion efforts led by China saw the addition of two African countries, Egypt and Ethiopiaas members of BRICS. According to Russian President Vladimir Putinmore than thirty candidates have expressed interest in joining the organization, with at least two dozen countries apparently having applied to become a member before this year's summit. Not all candidates were selected, the 2024 summit concluded with the addition of thirteen new partner countries (without full member status), comprising three African countries: Algeria, Nigeria and Uganda.
More from our experts
With the adoption of Kazan Declaration [PDF]BRICS have made the Global South their focal point. The organization expressed solidarity with conflict-affected regions of Africa, calling for the urgent implementation of international law, and reaffirmed its unwavering support for African solutions to African problems. Speaking at the topSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of BRICS' ability to change the trajectory of the Global South. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on a grander note, envisioned the ability of BRICS to go beyond and transform the existing world order.
Learn more about:
China
Africa
Chinese strategic initiative
Before and after the summit, pro-BRICS content was omnipresent in the news cycle and on social media. In a move seen as appeasing its ally China, South Africa last week asked Taiwan move its liaison office from Pretoria to Johannesburg. With the conclusion of the summit, we are talking about a new world order has spread via dozens of Facebook pages from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, most of which spread pro-Russian and pro-Chinese rhetoric.
Multi-sector innovation and entrepreneurship: At the beginning of the month, Zambia signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Jijia International Medical Technology Corporation to build the country's first cholera vaccine manufacturing plant. The joint venture will produce three million doses per yearmaking Zambia the first African country to manufacture its own cholera vaccine. On October 9, the Chinese manufacturer of new energy vehicles BYD launched its first fully electric SUV model built for the global market, the Yuan Plus (Atto 3), in Antananarivo, Madagascar, marking BYD's continued expansion into the African market. A few days earlier, in Botswana, the country unveiled its first collection of locally assembled electric vehicles produced by the Botswana Institute for Technological Research and Innovation and Chinese manufacturing companies Skywell Vehicles and CHTC Kinwin Automobile Company. Other announced efforts include commercial trials for water-saving and drought-resistant rice by the Chinese company African Agriculture in Botswana; Chinese support for the establishment of a National Bamboo and Rattan Center in Ghana to advance the national bamboo industry as a replacement for plastic; And Sino-Zim University Research which will foster innovation, entrepreneurship and start-ups in Zimbabwe.
South-South cooperation: Under the framework of South-South and triangular cooperation, China has launched several initiatives aimed at expanding China-Africa relations through collaboration on common challenges such as food insecurity, energy and health. On October 18, The UN in China announced that with a $100,000 grant from the Rockefeller Foundation, she will work with governments and UN entities to organize a series of dialogues aimed at building climate capacity and increasing financing for climate change in Africa. Speaking on the Global Development Initiative (GDI) In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, African Union Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Mohamed Belhocine highlighted the importance of the GDI in strengthening China's focus -African on sustainable development. On the same day, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and China signed a $2 million project agreement to address the deteriorating food security and nutrition situation in Sudan over a period of eighteen months. In Uganda, FAO and China are in the third phase of a project that improve food production by directly exposing Ugandan farmers to the knowledge, skills and technology of Chinese agricultural experts.
More from our experts
Infrastructure investments: Chinese investment in infrastructure on the African continent has largely maintained its pace. On October 8, the Chinese group Zijin Mining announced its intention to purchase the Akyem gold mine project in Ghana from the American company Newmont Corporation for $1 billion. In Cameroon, China First Highway Engineering Corporation has started the second phase of build a two hundred kilometer highway which will connect the capital Yaoundé to the port city of Douala. China's state-owned subsidiary China Railway Construction Corporation, China Railway 20th Bureau Group, has started construction of a road in Nenoa remote border district with Mozambique in southern Malawi, while its 18th Bureau Group took over two new road construction contracts in Madagascar. Meanwhile, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation won a contract to modernize a train line connecting Kranzberg to Otjiwarongo in central Namibia.
Missing the target: However, some African countries are seeking to move away from Chinese industrial domination. In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mines Minister Kizito Pakabomba said the country court new investors diversify ownership of its mining and minerals industry, including partnering with the United Arab Emirates and launching plans to renovate a railway that could more easily transport minerals to a port along the Atlantic Ocean, located closer to the American and European markets. Previously, the DRC opposed a proposal of Chemaf Resources to sell its copper and cobalt mines to the Chinese Norin Mining, a subsidiary of the Chinese state defense company China North Industries Corporation. On October 14, Uganda rewarded Turkish construction company Yapi Merkezi Holding A.. a $3 billion contract to build a 272-kilometer section of the standard gauge railway known as the Malaba-Kampala (Eastern Route) Rail Project. This agreement follows the termination in 2023 of a 2015 contract between Uganda and China Harbor and Engineering Company resulting from financial support withdrawn.
Learn more about:
China
Africa
Chinese strategic initiative
|
Sources
2/ http://www.cfr.org/article/china-africa-october-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A-State Tennis wins four matches in Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday
- Is it coronavirus, influenza or allergies? How to find out the cause of your illness
- PTI worker seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz over alleged 'death threat' against Imran Khan
- Trump, Harris make last-minute stops in North CarolinaExBulletin
- The US conducts exit polls differently from the UK. Here's how and why: | american news
- US election results: when can we expect the final result? | US Election News 2024
- Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Week 9
- Man Utd has appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach
- B in BJP means treason, J means jumla: Modi and Kharge clash over Karnataka election promises | 10 points
- Istanbul gas hub: what benefits does it promise for Turkey and Russia?
- I never disrespect the tennis community, I am a part of it: Rohit Rajpal
- Xi wanted to teach India about the imbalance of power. We should learn a lesson from this when it comes to the defense budget