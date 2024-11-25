The total number of Popular Recognition Action (PAP) tasks is expected to be announced on November 23. (Source: CNA)

According to the announcement by the Prime Minister of Singapore, during the meeting on November 29, High Commissioner L Hi Long held talks with T Chu, Bac Kinh and Thang Hi. The growing shift in the Singapore-China conflict is bringing together more and more democratic institutions, with the 25th anniversary of the bilateral summit between the two countries.

The transfer of information from Mr Le Hi Long to China ended with the establishment of the Singapore Convention in May and the handover of leadership to Mr Lawrence Wong. It will complete the process of transferring power to Singapore's economic leaders with the transfer of power to the General Assembly of the People's Assembly (PAP) at the second biannual PAP summit on November 23.

During the Zhou period, Mr L Hin Long will participate in the 30-year-old initiatives to establish the Zhou Industrial Park (SIP), which will bring together government cooperation with the Singapore and Chinese governments, as well as Ph. T . Chinese. Tong H Lap Phong.

Mr. Le Hien Long had a presentation on the concept of high-quality development at SIP, visited the SIP 30-year-old youth conference, shared the new actions of Singapore companies at SIP and participated in the conference.

In Beijing, he brought together the leaders of the high-ranking Chinese government, the Provincial People's Committee and the Central Committee of the Chinese Hippocratic government in Vang H Ninh.

The Ho Chi Minh City seminar will include training sessions with district heads and communication with Singaporeans living in the city.

Singapore is Thailand's largest foreign country, with foreign exchange growth approaching $26 billion in 2024. Thailand is Singapore's second largest country in China, after Jiangxi province.