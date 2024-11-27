Pakistani police arrest 954 people after Imran Khan protesters defy authorities and march towards Islamabad





Pakistani authorities say nearly 1,000 protesters who marched through the capital to demand the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan were arrested after the crowd was cleared from the city center in a massive sweep operation. security repression.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023, sidelined by dozens of court cases that he says are aimed at preventing his return to elections marred by allegations of fraud.

Since the February vote, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has defied government repression with regular rallies, but Tuesday's rally was by far the largest to take place in the capital since the vote.

More than 10,000 demonstrators invaded the city, defying the lockdown and the ban on public gatherings to carry out skirmishes, with 20,000 security agents mobilized to turn them back.

Police fired tear gas to disperse supporters during protests. (AP: Irtisham Ahmed)

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi said 954 protesters were arrested between Sunday and Tuesday, when the crowd came within 1.6 kilometers of a public square they wanted to occupy.

The government said at least one police officer and four members of the state paramilitary were killed before the main artery was cleared by forces armed with tear gas and batons early Wednesday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement that security forces had “bravely pushed back the protesters,” while the PTI told activists on social media that the rally had been called off “for the time being.”

Khan supporters vow to continue protesting

Khan made a statement from his cell outside Islamabad, calling on his supporters to the capital on Tuesday.

But the crowds were led by his top lieutenant Ali Amin Gandapur and his wife Bushra Bibi, who was also jailed earlier this year but released last month.

“The movement continues and only Imran Khan will end it,” Mr Gandapur said after withdrawing from Islamabad to the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he serves as chief minister. .

Bushra Bibi led the protests calling for the release of her husband Imran Khan. (Reuters: Waseem Khan, file photo)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the protests “extremism.”

Since Sunday, his ministers have held regular news conferences in central Islamabad, promising no mercy to arriving protesters.

But as they withdrew from the capital, calls for reconciliation grew to avoid future outbreaks of violence affecting ordinary citizens of this country of 240 million people.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a statement that Khan's and Mr. Sharif's parties should “immediately begin a constructive political dialogue.”

“It is high time they agreed on a peaceful path forward instead of stirring up the emotions of their respective political workers and paralyzing the country,” the organization said.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, said on X: “The protests in Pakistan have had no winners. »

Anger towards the establishment has grown because of the crackdown, he said, while at the same time the PTI has been forced to retreat.

“Pakistan as a whole is facing an escalating confrontation,” he said.

Pakistani government accused of excessive use of force

Mr Sharif's government has come under increasing criticism for deploying heavy-handed measures to suppress PTI rallies.

Mobile internet was cut in Islamabad, schools closed on Monday remained closed on Wednesday and roadblocks prevented thousands of workers from reaching their workplaces.

Amnesty International said that “as protesters entered the capital, law enforcement used unlawful and excessive force.”

Clean-up of the protests is underway. (Reuters: Akhtar Soomro)

Khan, a charismatic 72-year-old former cricket star, served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 and is the star of the PTI.

He was ousted in a vote of no confidence after falling out with the military establishment that analysts say is behind the rise and fall of Pakistani politicians.

But he led an unprecedented campaign of defiance as opposition leader, with street protests escalating into unrest that the government cited as the reason for its crackdown.

The PTI won more seats than any other party in this year's elections, but a coalition of parties seen as more susceptible to military influence pushed it out of power.

AFP/ABC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-11-27/nearly-1000-people-arrested-in-imran-khan-pakistan-protests/104656404

