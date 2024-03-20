Sharath Kamal is the highest ranked Indian player in the latest ITTF rankings – Yes Punjab





New Delhi, March 19, 2024

Veteran table tennis maestro Achanta Sharath Kamal reclaimed India's No. 1 ranking with a staggering leap into the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings after a dream run at the recent Singapore Smash. His remarkable revival followed a mesmerizing performance at the Singapore Smash, which ended with a quarter-final loss. Despite starting the competition as a qualifier, 41-year-old Sharath advanced to the quarter-finals by beating world number 13 Darko Jorgic and 22 Omar Assar. As a result, the current Commonwealth Games men's singles gold medalist has risen from 88th to 34th in the men's singles rankings. Harmeet Desai (65th) and Manav Thakkar (74th) are the other two Indian men in the top 100. In women's singles, Manika Batra continues to reign supreme as the highest-ranked Indian rower, maintaining her pre-eminent status despite a minor setback as she drops two places to 38th on the list. Meanwhile, Sreeja Akula's stellar performance saw her climb three places to secure the 47th position, further strengthening India's prowess in the international table tennis arena. Yashaswini Ghorpade is ranked 100th in the world in the latest rankings. (Agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yespunjab.com/sharath-kamal-is-highest-ranked-indian-player-in-latest-ittf-rankings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

