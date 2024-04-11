DTM changes Lausitzring schedule to avoid ice hockey clash





The opening race at the northeast German venue on May 25 falls on the same day as the two semi-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship, which are also broadcast by DTM's German broadcast partner ProSieben. It has therefore been decided to deviate from the standard DTM start time of 1:30 PM, with the start of the race being postponed until 5:00 PM. This means that the first Lausitzring race can now be shown in full in the DTM's home market of Germany, culminating in the two semi-final ice hockey matches taking place just across the border in the Czech Republic. “We were looking for a solution because there is a clash with the Ice Hockey World Championship at the Lausitzring on Saturday,” explains Alexander Wolffing, head of service at ProSieben's online service Ran. “That could easily have clashed with the DTM race if we had kept the classic times. That is why we will start the DTM race on Saturday at 5 p.m., immediately after the [first] ice hockey semi-final. “We obviously hope that the German team will be in the semi-finals, just like last year, and that we can give the DTM a boost with the associated reporting. We will broadcast the qualification live on ProSieben in the usual slot [of the DTM race] at 1:30 p.m.” The second race of the weekend will take place as planned on Sunday, May 26 at 1:30 PM, following qualifying earlier in the morning. However, this could pose a major challenge for the teams as the window between the first race on Saturday evening and qualifying on Sunday morning will be shortened by several hours. This means that in the event of a mechanical problem or a crash during the opening race, mechanics may have to work through the night to get their car ready for the second stage of the weekend. That is why the teams are lobbying the ADAC, the championship promoter, to make further changes to the schedule. We have announced this [the Lausitzring schedule] during the team manager meeting and everyone can live with it, said ADAC Motorsport boss Thomas Voss. However, they asked to postpone qualifying on Sunday a bit. “We are working on that at the moment, but I can imagine that qualifying will not be until around ten o'clock, so that the teams can work on the cars a little longer when they leave the parc ferme relatively late on Saturday. “ Also read:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorsport.com/dtm/news/dtm-alters-lausitzring-schedule-to-avoid-ice-hockey-clash/10597456/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos