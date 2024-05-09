Berbice under-19 cricketer benefits from Project Cricket Gear





Seventeen-year-old fast bowler Okazie Boyce of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association recently received a pair of metal spiked cricket shoes from Project Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana, the joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Guyana Cricket Executive Council Member of Directors (GCB), Anil Beharry from Guyana.



The promising pacer, who is also a national athlete (high jumper), represents Skeldon Community Center Cricket Club at junior, second division and senior levels. Boyce is a student of Skeldon Line Path Secondary and played for Berbice in the recently concluded GCB Intercounty Under-19 tournament. When receiving the shoes, he expressed his gratitude for the initiative. The initiative is also fondly associated with the development of cricket, especially among the youth. Total cricket-related items received/purchased to date: $460,000 in cash, 13 colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, 28 pairs of cricket boots, 33 pairs of batting pads, 35 cricket bats, 39 pairs of batting gloves, 25 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads , six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, 12 cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, a fiberglass bat, 13 boxes of white cricket balls and 28 footballs. In addition to the above, equipment worth over $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former national wicketkeeper/batsman.

All money raised will be used to purchase requested cricket equipment that is not available at the time.

To date, 73 young players, men and women, from all three provinces of Guyana have directly benefited from seven kit bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 32 bats, three boxes, six helmets, 27 pairs of cricket boots, 19 pairs of cricket boots, batting pads, 24 thigh pads, one bat grip, 32 pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicket gloves. Several others also benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon region received two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also collected a box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club 13 colored uniforms

while RHCCCC received four and a half boxes of balls, 15 white cricket shirts, a pair of junior batting pads, a pair of wicket gloves, a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries include the Essequibo Cricket Board, the City of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, number 65 Young Titans with 30 tee- Shirts, youngsters from Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar

Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club and Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each). Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of charge to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent is spotted throughout the country and club leaders also help identify talent.

Progressive and well-managed cricket clubs with a youth program will also benefit.

Distribution will continue. Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry at 623 6875 or Kishan Das at 1 718 664 0896.

