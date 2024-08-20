Sports
Major League Table Tennis Charts Growth: Sporticast, a sports podcast
In the latest Sporticast podcast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Jacob Feldman are joined by Major League Table Tennis founder and CEO Flint Lane to discuss the growth of the league and the sport in the US.
Table tennis was one of the groundbreaking sports at the 2024 Olympics, with an American reaching the round of 16 for the first time. Basketball stars Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards interacted with Team USA table tennis players in moments that went viral on social media.
More than 10 MLTT players are now returning from Paris ahead of the league’s second season. The MLTT launched in 2023 with eight teams and more than $250,000 in prize money at stake. In June, the league added Jordan Schlachter as chief business officer. The 2024 season kicks off in September in Portland, Oregon.
The sport has millions of players in the U.S. and top-tier leagues around the world. Lane, a former tech entrepreneur, walked through his game plan for creating a new type of league in America, building ticket and sponsorship revenue nationwide, and developing a broad base for media distribution. He believes the fast-paced game has all the components needed to maintain mainstream interest.
Of course, Major League Table Tennis is trying to grow at the same time as other paddle and racquet sports like pickleball and padel. But Lane says there’s room for all of these sports, especially in the world of social media, where new sports can reach millions of people through viral clips.
(You can subscribe to Sporticast via Apple, Google, Spotify, YouTubeor wherever you get your podcasts.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportico.com/podcasts/sporticast/2024/major-league-table-tennis-podcast-sporticast-1234794002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Major League Table Tennis Charts Growth: Sporticast, a sports podcast
- Megawati accepts Jokowi's decision to replace PDI-P ministers
- Kamala's arrival, AOC and “We Love Joe” chants: must-see DNC Day 1 moments
- Pakistani Imran Khan considering his career options? He applies for Oxford chancellor's job from prison | World News
- Badgers announce updates to 2024-25 schedule
- CDC issues Oropauche virus alert for doctors and travelers
- Small earthquakes centered in Santa Rosa
- McAllen Rowe footballer remains hospitalized, 2 in custody
- Prime Minister Modi will visit Poland on August 21-22 and meet his Polish counterpart Tusk and President Duda
- James Ford: Khan's war on history is over. It only cost you $1.7 million.
- Looking back at Jokowi’s decade of resource nationalism
- Imran Khan to discuss divisions in KP govt with top PTI leaders – Pakistan