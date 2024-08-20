Major League Table Tennis Charts Growth: Sporticast, a sports podcast

In the latest Sporticast podcast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Jacob Feldman are joined by Major League Table Tennis founder and CEO Flint Lane to discuss the growth of the league and the sport in the US.

Table tennis was one of the groundbreaking sports at the 2024 Olympics, with an American reaching the round of 16 for the first time. Basketball stars Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards interacted with Team USA table tennis players in moments that went viral on social media.

More than 10 MLTT players are now returning from Paris ahead of the league’s second season. The MLTT launched in 2023 with eight teams and more than $250,000 in prize money at stake. In June, the league added Jordan Schlachter as chief business officer. The 2024 season kicks off in September in Portland, Oregon.

The sport has millions of players in the U.S. and top-tier leagues around the world. Lane, a former tech entrepreneur, walked through his game plan for creating a new type of league in America, building ticket and sponsorship revenue nationwide, and developing a broad base for media distribution. He believes the fast-paced game has all the components needed to maintain mainstream interest.

Of course, Major League Table Tennis is trying to grow at the same time as other paddle and racquet sports like pickleball and padel. But Lane says there’s room for all of these sports, especially in the world of social media, where new sports can reach millions of people through viral clips.

