First female hockey player Manon Rheaume puts son on NHL path

Article Contents Usually it is a father, brother or uncle. But in the case of Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, he has a unique family member whose path he followed: his mother. Rheaume-Mullen is the son of, you guessed it, Manon Rheaume, the only woman to ever play in an NHL game. And on Monday, she helped Rheaume-Mullen on his own path to the NHL by sending him to the NCAA to play hockey for the Michigan Wolverines. Article Contents Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article Contents The 17-year-old defenseman, born in Northville, Michigan, is eligible for the 2025 NHL draft and has a reasonable chance of being selected in the first round. According to Elite ProspectsRheaume-Mullen is ranked #26 on Daily Faceoff. He also has an uncle who can help him with advice on how to make it in the NHL. Pascal Rheaume played 318 games in the NHL in his 10-year career, scoring 39 goals and 91 points for seven different teams. He also won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2003. Rheaume-Mullen is the second child of the women's hockey pioneer. Her first son, Dylan St. Cyr, is following her path more closely by becoming a professional hockey player. St. Cyr, 25, played the 2023-24 season with Anglet in France's Ligue Magnus after failing to make it professionally in North America. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article Contents Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article Contents Rheaume was hired by the Los Angeles Kings in 2022 as a hockey operations and prospects consultant. She made history in 1992 by trying out for the Tampa Bay Lightning, playing an exhibition game against the St. Louis Blues, playing one period and giving up two goals on nine shots. The following year she played in another exhibition match, this time against the Boston Bruins. She would play for various men's teams in the IHL, ECHL and other leagues for the remainder of her professional career, Manon Rheaume, who pioneered goaltending in the NHL, sent her son Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen to Michigan today. He will play defense for the Wolverines Hockey Team. A ticket for Rheaume's NHL debut, 1 of 2 games she played, sold on eBay this weekend for $577. photo.twitter.com/bvMpU4pzPa Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 19, 2024 Advertisement 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article Contents According to former ESPN analyst Darren Rovell, a ticket for Rheaume's NHL debut recently sold for $577 on eBay. Recommended by Editorial Star player Patrik Laine and 2026 pick traded to Montreal Canadiens for Jordan Harris Wrigley Field will host two college hockey doubleheaders following the NHL Winter Classic

