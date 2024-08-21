First female hockey player Manon Rheaume puts son on NHL path

Article Contents
There's no shortage of top NHL draft prospects who can say they have a family member who made it to the big time.
There's no shortage of top NHL draft prospects who can say they have a family member who made it to the big time.
Advertisement 2
Article Contents
Usually it is a father, brother or uncle.
But in the case of Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, he has a unique family member whose path he followed: his mother.
Rheaume-Mullen is the son of, you guessed it, Manon Rheaume, the only woman to ever play in an NHL game.
And on Monday, she helped Rheaume-Mullen on his own path to the NHL by sending him to the NCAA to play hockey for the Michigan Wolverines.
Article Contents
Advertisement 3
Article Contents
The 17-year-old defenseman, born in Northville, Michigan, is eligible for the 2025 NHL draft and has a reasonable chance of being selected in the first round. According to Elite ProspectsRheaume-Mullen is ranked #26 on Daily Faceoff.
He also has an uncle who can help him with advice on how to make it in the NHL. Pascal Rheaume played 318 games in the NHL in his 10-year career, scoring 39 goals and 91 points for seven different teams. He also won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2003.
Rheaume-Mullen is the second child of the women's hockey pioneer. Her first son, Dylan St. Cyr, is following her path more closely by becoming a professional hockey player.
St. Cyr, 25, played the 2023-24 season with Anglet in France's Ligue Magnus after failing to make it professionally in North America.
Advertisement 4
Article Contents
Advertisement 5
Article Contents
Rheaume was hired by the Los Angeles Kings in 2022 as a hockey operations and prospects consultant.
She made history in 1992 by trying out for the Tampa Bay Lightning, playing an exhibition game against the St. Louis Blues, playing one period and giving up two goals on nine shots.
The following year she played in another exhibition match, this time against the Boston Bruins.
She would play for various men's teams in the IHL, ECHL and other leagues for the remainder of her professional career,
Advertisement 6
Article Contents
According to former ESPN analyst Darren Rovell, a ticket for Rheaume's NHL debut recently sold for $577 on eBay.
Recommended by Editorial
Star player Patrik Laine and 2026 pick traded to Montreal Canadiens for Jordan Harris
Wrigley Field will host two college hockey doubleheaders following the NHL Winter Classic
Article Contents
|
Sources
2/ https://torontosun.com/sports/hockey/nhl/manon-rheaume-sets-son-path
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]