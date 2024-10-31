16 NFL players to start or be in your league

We did it! We've officially reached the halfway point of the NFL season. And if math class taught me anything, it's that at midseason, most fantasy teams will be 4-4. That's called a normal distribution, a bell curve, whatever you want to call it. It also means that most fantasy football players are bubble playoff teams looking for that final push into the postseason.

If you're in dire need of a win that will get you above .500, we're here to help. Here are 16 players hitting (or sitting) heading into Week 9.

Players start in week 9

quarterbacks:

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

What a world we live in where Patrick Mahomes is no longer a set-it-and-forget-it fantasy option at quarterback. This week he is. The Chiefs face a Bucs defense that has allowed more than 25 points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. In fact, they've only awarded fewer than 10 points once all year.

Essentially, Mahomes should have a pretty solid floor in Week 9, and in a game that could lead to a shootout, Mahomes will be a valuable asset.

Don't look now, but Bo Nix has been a stud for fantasy teams around the world lately. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games.

The Baltimore Ravens aren't a bad defense, but they are a great team, one that forces opponents to pass the ball a lot. Nix will have crazy volume in Week 9, which could be all he needs to get going. After all, the Ravens have given up the third-most points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Running backs:

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

The New Orleans Saints are arguably the worst team in the NFL right now. As long as Derek Carr is out, the Saints' offense looks pathetic, meaning the Panthers may actually have a positive game script in the second half this weekend. Regardless of the game script, the Saints are giving up more than five yards this season and have given up at least one rushing touchdown in four straight weeks.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

The New England Patriots are giving up 23 points per game to opposing running backs this year. That's all that needs to be said. Given New England's lack of offensive firepower, there's a chance the Titans take the lead in the second half. Expect Pollard to be fed often with a very firm floor in week 9.

Wide receivers:

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Following the The Vikings' loss to the Rams on “Thursday Night Football,” Addison posted the message “Free 3” on social media. Addison wears number 3.

While Addison would later defend this message, claiming he was referring to their kicker Will Reichard, and how every time they get past midfield it seems like they're walking away with at least three points, we can all agree that that's not the is the case. Addison is looking for volume expansion. The Vikings will likely make an effort to get him more involved immediately, and a matchup against the weak Colts defense, which has averaged more than 19 non-PPR points from wide receivers this season, means Addison will have a big game could go play.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Rookie Brian Thomas was spectacular, and you probably would have already started him, but with Christian Kirk out, Thomas could get excellent target share. The Eagles' secondary competition was also not good this season.

By the same logic, tight end Evan Engram also gets a boost going forward.

Tight ends:

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Fant has scored at least 10 PPR points in two of his last three games. Now, with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, who have given up at least 13 PPR points to opponents in three straight games, Fant will have plenty of opportunity to produce, especially if Metcalf is still unavailable.

TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Welcome back, Hockenson! The former top-10 overall draft pick earned a target share of over 25% through the first 15 weeks of 2023. While that will likely be unsustainable in 2024, especially with Justin Jefferson healthy, he will still get plenty of looks that otherwise be tight. doesn't end this year.

The matchup is solid too. The Colts have given up at least 13 PPR points to opposing tight ends in five of their last six games.

Players must be in week 9

Quarterbacks:

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Despite the release of a new “Call of Duty” this past weekend, Murray was still a solid quarterback against Miami Week 8. The Chicago Bears are a much tougher defense, however, as they have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game.

There could be an argument given that the Bears have given up at least 20 points to opposing quarterbacks in two straight games, but one of those games was in London, where it's difficult for defenses to cope passes, and the other was Jayden Daniels, who got six. his points thanks to a last-second Hail Mary.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Is Stroud good? Yes.

Is he behind his top two receivers and facing a Jets secondary that has given up the fifth-fewest points per game to opposing quarterbacks? Also yes.

Running backs:

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions have been phenomenal against running backs this year, limiting them to five or fewer receptions in all but one game this season. Jacobs is not a receiving player, meaning his value will have to come on the ground, where the Lions have given up just 4.15 yards per carry this season.

Overall, Jacobs will likely be a touchdown-dependent play in a game where the Packers could be playing from behind in the second half.

JK Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers

Aside from a three-touchdown outburst through Washington's backfield in Week 5, the Cleveland Browns haven't allowed more than 16 non-PPR points to opposing halfbacks all season. Dobbins will still get the bulk of the carries, but don't expect him to have much of an impact.

If Deshaun Watson was still the quarterback for the Browns, Dobbins could have potentially racked up time points to help your team. However, with Winston under center for Cleveland, the Chargers could find themselves in a tight battle where they will have to pass more than usual, and Dobbins won't really get passes.

Wide receivers:

Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills

If you're expecting Amari Cooper to rebound after a terrible Week 8, you'll probably be disappointed. The Miami Dolphins' secondary has been spectacular against wide receivers in 2024, giving up more than 20 non-PPR points to opposing wide receivers just once in their last four games. Although, that was last weekend against the Arizona Cardinals, but given Cooper's minimal involvement in the Bills offense last week, a negative game and the Bills' willingness to run the ball when they're in the lead (and they tend to take an early lead when they play Miami), this spells disaster for Cooper.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

While we can expect Hill to return to overall WR1 territory soon, a matchup against the Buffalo Bills likely won't happen when that happens. Hill has historically done very poorly against Buffalo. He has three or fewer receptions in two of his last three games against Buffalo, and his connection with Tua Tagovailoa doesn't appear to be where it was at the start of the season.

Tight ends:

Cade Oton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oton may have the best game of his career and will be smothered by the Chiefs defense. Week 9. The Chiefs are doing extremely well at limiting their opponents' best options. With Evans and Godwin out, Otton is the Bucs' only proven receiver, meaning the Chiefs will do everything they can to keep him from impacting the game, and they'll likely succeed, just as they have done all year.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions haven't allowed more than 60 yards to opposing tight ends all year. They've also only surrendered one touchdown to tight ends this season. Kraft is a pretty touchdown-dependent option. He probably won't score many points for the teams this week.

