Sports
Is Indiana football in the CFP bubble? New rankings but IU on edge.
BLOOMINGTON did thatIE footballpeak too quickly?
The No. 10 Hoosiers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) fell five spots in the last College Football Playoff rankings after a 38-15 loss to Ohio State in Columbus.
Indiana was the lowest-ranked team with one loss among the power conferences and fell behind multiple SEC teams (No. 8 Tennessee and No. 7 Georgia) with two losses.
Chairman of the CFP Committee on IU:'We still thought their oeuvre was strong enough.'
There was a lot to take care of this week, said College Football Playoff Committee Chairman Warde Manuel, with seven top 25 teams losing last weekend.
The ACC has put itself in a position to potentially spoil IU's playoff bid, with SMU (9-1, 7-1 ACC) ranked No. 9. The Mustangs have already clinched a spot in the ACC title game and Clemson (9-2, 7-1 ACC) was ranked No. 12 and the first team left the field.
Why is SMU above Indiana in the new CFP rankings?
During his weekly conference call, Manuel outlined some key factors in ranking SMU over Indiana.
SMU has been playing some very dominant football lately, with the way they played against Virginia in Virginia, they had some great wins, only one loss, Manuel said. Kevin Jennings is one of the dynamic quarterbacks in the country right now.
So we just felt like SMU and their play on the field stepped up for Indiana this week, and we'll continue to monitor it as we move forward.
SMU has won eight straight games, six of them by 10 or more points, and has totaled more than 400 yards of offense in each of its past seven games. During that stretch, the Mustangs defeated the likes of TCU (7-4), Louisville (7-4), Duke (8-3) and Pittsburgh (7-4).
Indiana opened the season in similar fashion, but hasn't reached the same heights in recent weeks.
The Hoosiers won their first nine games by 14 or more points and scored more than 30 points in each of those games (both program records). The offense has surged in recent weeks with just three touchdowns in the past six quarters, totaling just 169 yards of offense.
While Indiana got credit from the committee for playing tougher opponents, the strength of schedule (51st out of 134 FBS teams) ahead of SMU (77), that recent struggle weighed heavily on the discussion.
At this point I would just say that the strength of schedule for Indiana improved tremendously when they played Ohio State, but SMU has just been consistent over the last few weeks in terms of their performance and the committee, as we looked at it, ranked SMU before Indiana. , said Manuel.
Could Clemson beat Indiana in the CFP rankings?
Manuel made it clear later in the call that Clemson wasn't far behind the Hoosiers.
They're pretty close, said Manuel, of Indiana and Clemson. They're two ahead. You can clearly see that we think they are close together.
Manuel's comments make it clear that it will be important for the Hoosiers not only to beat Purdue, but to beat them decisively, as Clemson has a chance for a quality win this weekend against a South Carolina team that jumped into the top 15 .
We're taking the position that we're really going to look at these games, we're going to look at the stats, we're going to look at the strength of the schedule, but we're also going to look at how the teams are doing against the competition that they have, said Manuel.
Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X@michaelniziolekand read all his reportingby clicking here.
|
