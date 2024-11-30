Hockey advances to Friendship Four Championship with win over Harvard – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website

BELFAST, Northern Ireland In a clash of special jerseys, the University of Notre Dame hockey team emerged victorious with a 5-2 win over Harvard University on Friday night. The Irish made their international debut on Friday and competed outside the United States for the first time in program history as Blake Biondi recorded his second three-point night in as many weeks to help the Irish earn victory in Belfast.

Harvard was whistled for its first foul of the night when Cole Knuble tripped at the blue line just under eight minutes into the opening period.

Blake Biondi would find rope on the man advantage for the team's third successful power play opportunity in a row, giving the Irish a 1-0 lead at 8:25 of the first.

The Irish extended their lead with a shot from deep off Jaedon Kerr's stick, making it a 2-0 game at the 4:30 mark of the first.

Just 38 seconds after Kerr's first career score, Biondi scored his second of the match to make it 3-0 heading into the first intermission.

The second period was all Harvard as they closed the gap and got within one with a pair of early plays that beat Owen Say in the net.

Nearly halfway through the second period and with Harvard dominating possession, Axel Kumlin was sent for a trip into the box and the Irish were faced with their first penalty of the evening. Notre Dame successfully ended the man disadvantage, with Nelson generating the team's best chance of the period to that point with a shot at the breakaway that sailed wide.

The Irish continued to hold off the Crimsons' pressure throughout the second period, with Say recording numerous saves to keep the one-goal lead intact. Despite strong defense during the latter stages of the second, the Irish were still searching for their first shot on target of the period at the final media break of the frame.

Harvard took an interference penalty with 2:20 to play in the second and Nelson fired a quick shot on goal. Biondi almost had the hat-trick with less than two minutes to play, but his shot deflected off the crossbar and the Irish were left with just one lead.

Nelson had three shots on goal during the man-up opportunity, but the Irish couldn't capitalize and they skated into the second intermission clinging to the one-goal lead.

The Irish would score twice in the final period of regulation for the 5-2 final, with the second line coming together for a pair of plays in the second half of the frame as Justin Janicke and Cole Knuble each found the rope.

Janicke's goal came at 14:18 of the third on the power play and gave the Irish a 66 percent success rate on Friday night, lighting the lamp on two of their three power play opportunities.

The Irish closed out the scoring when Knuble picked off a puck on defense and found himself facing a gaping net on the other side of the ice. The sophomore scored a shot into the empty net to seal the deal and send the Irish to the Friendship Four championship game against Boston University on Saturday night.

OBJECTIVES

Blake Biondi opened the scoring on Friday night, leading to a three-goal first period against the Crimson. His shot beat Harvard's netminder blocker to make it a 1-0 game at 8:25 of the opening period. His goal was assisted by Cole Knuble and Justin Janicke.

Jaedon Kerr scored his first collegiate goal with a shot from the point to make it 2-0, Irish, Friday night. Jayden Davis won the tie, allowing Tyler Carpenter to chip the puck back to Kerr for the faceoff count.

Biondi deflected the puck in front of the net after a Michael Mastrodomenico shot for the eventual game-winner at 17:08 of the opening period. Paul Fischer, who fed the puck along the blueline to Mastrodomenico, was credited with the second assist.

During the power play, Justin Janicke grabbed the rebound in front of the door and made it 4-2. Ireland's top powerplay force took advantage of their second goal of the match and boasted a 66 percent success rate. Biondi and Danny Nelson each scored an assist during the game.

Cole Knuble rounded out the scoring Friday night with an empty net unassisted in the final 90 seconds of regulation for the 5-2 final. The sophomore picked off a Harvard forward at the blue line before beating a defender and firing a shot into the open net.

KEY STATISTICS

The Irish scored five goals for the third time this season, including the friendly, led by Blake Biondi with two goals for the Irish.

Jaedon Kerr scored his first career goal with his first-period goal and will return from Belfast with a memorable souvenir puck to mark the occasion. The defender previously recorded an assist at Michigan (November 9) and now has two career points.

Two power-play goals from Notre Dames Friday night improve the special teams unit to a 30.4 percent success rate. In their last two games, the Irish have scored on five of six chances.

Biondi's power-play goal to open the scoring in game one of the weekend tournament puts him level with Danny Nelson for a team-best three on the man advantage.

Cole Knuble's goal late in the third period was his seventh of the season as the sophomore leads the team in scoring and has 16 points on the season. His assist on the first goal of the night puts him tied with Justin Janicke for team-best in the category, as the linemates each scored a goal and an assist on Friday night.

The Irish, led by Nelson's five shots on goal, bombarded the Crimson net with 27 shots in the 5-2 victory.

NEXT

The Irish will take on the Boston University Terriers in the Friendship Four championship on Saturday night, with puck drop at 7:00 PM local, 2:00 PM ET.