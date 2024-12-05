Football Signing Day 2025 – Michigan State University Athletics





MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS * SIGNED DURING THE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD (DEC 4, 2024) | # SIGNED DURING THE REGULAR SIGNING PERIOD (FEBRUARY 5, 2025) | ^ Registered mid-year Name Pos. Ht. Weight Place of residence (high school/previous school) Leonard Ah you L.B 6-3 215 Laie, Hawaii (Kahuku) Justin Bell ^ OEL 6-6 285 Macomb Township, Michigan (Dakota) Jace Clarizio ^ RB 5-10 200 East Lansing, Michigan (East Lansing) Braylon Collier ^ WR 6-0 180 Sandusky, Ohio (Perkins) Terrance "Deuce" Edwards D.B 6-0 185 Richmond, Virginia (Trinity Episcopal School) Zion Yeast ^ RB 5-11 205 Frankfort, Illinois (Lincoln-Way East) Leo Hannan ^ QB 6-3 215 Long Beach, California (Servite) DiMari Malone ^ L.B 6-1 220 Macomb Township, Michigan (Dakota) George Mullins ^ D.B 6-1 180 Webster, Florida (South Sumpter) Drew Nichols OEL 6-4 280 Murrieta, California (Murrieta Valley) Jayden Hartig THE 6-4 230 Canton, Michigan (Orchard Lake St. Mary's) Derrick Simmons ^ DL 6-3 270 Indianapolis, Ind. (Frankenmuth [Mich.]) Charles Taplin ^ WR 6-0 170 Red oak, Texas (red oak) Cal Thrush ^ DL 6-4 250 Upper Arlington, Ohio (Upper Arlington) From the moon West ^ D.B 5-11 180 Gaithersburg, Maryland (quince orchard) DJ White L.B 6-2 200 Pontiac, Michigan (Orchard Lake St. Mary's) Jack Williams L.S 6-2 210 Hudsonville, MI (Hudsonville) Evan Young D.B 6-0 180 Lufkin, Texas (Lufkin) As of 12/4/24



Listen to Coach Smith's press conference | Watch Coach Smith's press conference Please join me in welcoming the 2025 class of Spartans to our family! pic.twitter.com/4Zq0Gn8cpz Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) December 4, 2024

