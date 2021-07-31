Dead by Daylight DC Penalty Added to Game





A DC penalty has been added to Dead By Daylight. Continue reading this article for more information on this topic. Behavior Interactive’s Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical survival horror game. This is a five-player game where one player is a killer and the other four are survivors.

Survivors must escape from the play area without being caught or sacrificed by the murderer. The murderer, on the other hand, needs to find a survivor before escaping the play area. In addition, this article describes a hot topic in the Dead by Daylight community, the DC penalty. So here’s everything you need to know about DBDDC penalties.

DBDDC penalty

DC is an abbreviation for Disconnect. Since Dead by Daylight is an online game, some time ago it penalized players who were disconnected from the running game. Dead by Daylight is a five-player game only, so if a player disconnects between running games, the player will face many problems.

But for some reason, Dead By Daylight has removed the DC penalty policy. This step by the DBD gives the player the freedom to be disconnected from the game at any time. After being disconnected, they were not charged a penalty that would ban them from starting the match for a few minutes. DBD decided to remove the penalty because the game was a bug at the time, and players who were frozen or crashed due to the bug also faced server penalties and bans.

But the DBDDC penalty is now back. This is a good sign for a regular DBD player who expects a good player who won’t be disconnected. This step by Behavior Interactive also shows that the game has the least number of bugs. Please comment below your opinion on this step taken by the developer.

