How to mirror your Android device on your TV





Mirror your Android phone or tablet to your TV screen in just a few steps.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

Sharing photos of your recent summer trip or attending a training class at a local gym via Zoom can be a daunting task on the small screen of your Android phone. Instead of asking friends and family to snuggle up around your phone, you can magically cast or mirror your screen to a nearby TV with just a few taps. Of course, you need the right hardware to get the job done and it will save you from potential neck tensions.

In addition to a pleasing viewing experience, casting the screen is useful for playing Among Us for a few rounds or showing everyone the latest TikTok trends that aren’t fully available.

The best place? You may already have everything you need. If not, it won’t cost much to set up. Here’s how to mirror or cast your Android smartphone or tablet screen to your TV:

All you need to mirror your Android device is a Google Chromecast with Google TV or an older Chromecast device.

What you need to mirror your David Katzmaier / CNET Android phone to your TV

To get started, you need an Android smartphone or tablet running Android 5.0 or later. That version of Android was released in 2014, so it’s possible that your smartphone or tablet is running a newer version of Android.Open the settings app[端末情報]You can find out by going to and looking for the Android version.

In addition to Android smartphones and tablets, you also need Google Chromecast streaming devices such as the recently released Chromecast with Google TV, TVs with built-in Chromecast, and smart displays such as Google Nest Hub. If you’re not sure if your TV supports Chromecast, it’s best to do one of the following to see if your TV appears as an available cast device.

Screen mirroring is built into the home app.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Cast the screen using the Google Home app

The most reliable and consistent way to mirror the screen of your Android smartphone is to use the Google Home app. If you have already set up your Google smart speaker, Nest Wifi, or Chromecast device, it may already be installed. If not, you can download it from the Play Store.

Open the home app and select your Chromecast device. At the bottom of the screen[画面をキャスト]There is a button labeled. Tap. You will need to accept a prompt that reminds you that whatever is on your phone screen will look on your TV to anyone in the room with you. You may also see a second prompt if the device is not optimized for mirroring. If you get a warning, there is nothing wrong with casting the screen.To stop casting the screen, go to the home app[ミラーリングを停止]Tap the button labeled.

There is a shortcut: Quick Settings panel.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET There is an easier way, but it depends on your phone

Using the home app isn’t too much of a hassle, but there’s an easier way. Use the cast shortcut in the quick settings panel. Swipe down from the top of the Android smartphone or tablet display to access the quick settings panel. There should be an option labeled Screencast. If you don’t find it, you’ll need to tap the pencil icon to edit what’s available and what’s not in the Quick Settings panel.

When you find the screencast button, select it and select the device you want to mirror your display from the list. It may take a few seconds for your smartphone to connect to your Chromecast-enabled device, but when you do, your screen will appear on your TV. Repeat the same steps as outlined earlier to stop the cast.

Want to brag about your photos? Mirror the screen.

Juan Garzon / CNET

But here’s the rub: Not all phones include a cast button option in the quick settings panel. For unknown reasons, don’t give up even if your phone doesn’t have a shortcut option. You can continue to mirror your smartphone using the Home app.

Remember that whenever you mirror your screen, everything you see on your phone or tablet display will also appear on your TV. That is, alerts and notifications, along with their content, are broadcast for everyone to see. We recommend that you turn on silent mode to minimize interruptions. Also, stick to slow gameplay and avoid more intensive titles like Fortnite, as there can be a delay between your phone and your TV when casting.

If you’re looking for ways to get more out of your Chromecast, here are some tips. The Google Assistant has some tricks to keep in mind the next time a song comes to your mind. Android 11 adds many new features that are worth checking out, but there are just a few of the Android 12 installation instructions and some of my favorite features so far.

Currently playing: Watch this: Amazing Android tricks you can’t do on your iPhone

2:02

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with fun and creative how-tos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/how-to/mirror-or-cast-your-android-phones-screen-to-your-tv-in-just-a-few-taps-heres-how/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos