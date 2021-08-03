How Can Virtual Event Platforms Help Event Management Agencies in Terms of ROI     

Events are versatile marketing tools that can be adapted to the needs and specifications of different purposes. From launch events to roadshows, the variation is amazing. However, in these uncertain times, physical events can be challenging to organize, leaving many people opting for online or virtual events.

You may think planning for virtual events must be even easier than traditional events, but think again. There is a lot that goes into virtual event planning. As these events gain popularity, most event agencies are trying to gain expertise in virtual event planning. However, you need the right platform to do so.

Virtual event platforms fulfill all the requirements for running an event online. They can easily help traditional event management agencies transition and cater to new audiences who prefer virtual events.

Automation and Customization at Your Fingertips

Virtual event planning software systems have the latest technology solutions integrated to automate event planning processes. From website development to creating SEO content and marketing, it’s all possible with a tap of a button. You are paying for a comprehensive package that allows you to schedule and plan your events efficiently.

Choosing the right platform is extremely important as this will set the foundation for the event and the user experience of those who attend it. All platforms can broadcast the event, whether it is on Facebook Livestream, YouTube Live, etc.

These software solutions can help you customize the event. You can personalize your client’s digital venue to mirror their business and values with absolutely no requirement of advanced tech skills.

Scheduling and Planning

Conducting dry runs is just as crucial for planning virtual events. Virtual platforms have mechanisms to schedule out every part of the planning process, from dry runs to tech checks and other meetings with event team members. In addition, all the technology checks are made to ensure a smooth flow of events from a technology point of view.

If you are hosting a large-scale event with lots of speakers with overlapping timings, these event planning systems can plan the best way to coordinate the sessions and will also be able to troubleshoot any issues that may arise.

Depending on the type of event you want to host, the solution allows for templates where sponsors are displayed well.

Marketing Promotion Capabilities

More than the event, the promotions are crucial for the success of the event. Most platforms also have integrated systems for successful social med i a strategies for every type of event. It’s all automated for your ease, from templates for email marketing or automated messages to FAQ’s online.

You can design the campaign using the automated functionalities and multiple stage layouts of the platform and circulate the promotional materials across the leading channels.

When planning a successful virtual event, event agencies can benefit significantly from onboarding virtual event planning platforms. These solutions can help flawlessly execute any event online, from choosing the time and date, web hosting the event, and even the analysis.

The software can also collect feedback from attendees and help you figure out how successful the event was, and what improvements can be made next time to make it even better.