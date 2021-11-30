Government schemes and STEM-based educational technology companies have worked together to build an innovative tech-savvy country.





STEM education is a way to integrate a theory-based curriculum into a real-world scenario. The central government will play an active role in building platforms and schemes, supporting researchers, teachers and schools providing STEM education and robotics, making young people’s minds more creative and innovative in the technology paradigm. After supporting, it gained great momentum.

And even private players and businesses are helping to spread the word to help the government achieve the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign in earnest.

To find out how they helped the cause, we talked to two experts, Anurag Gupta, co-founder of STEMROBO Technologies and Dr Sridhar G, founder of Deeksha STEM.

They shared insights into the government’s plans and their respective achievements in building more creative and innovative plots in the future.

Expanding the scope of STEM education in India

With the rapidly changing industrial scenarios and the centrality of innovation in all areas of human effort, STEM education is certainly a need for time, says Dr. Sridhar G.

The scope of STEM education in India is vast. The NEP also recognizes the need for systems that promote critical thinking, practical work and creativity, and he adds that STEM education is ready for the next major revolution in India’s education system. increase.

Edtech companies, Niti Aayog, and the government are establishing STEM Eco by establishing Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) to develop knowledge about STEM, STEAM, AI, ML, and robotics for kindergarten to high school students. Anurag Gupta says he is building the system.

In the current scenario, STEM education is of great interest, and students may even go abroad to pursue it, he adds.

How Educational Technology Companies Help Promote STEM in India

STEMRobo Technologies and Deeksha STEM are two edtech companies working in collaboration with government schemes to promote STEM education in India. Other prominent names are Avishkaar, Robotix Learning Solutions, Robotkart, and Whizrobo.

These educational technology companies have set up ATL and robot labs in their schools to develop robot kits and DIY kits for different age groups to promote creative technical thinking.

It also helps children develop their own products and obtain patents.

Dr. Sridhar states that knowledge sharing and testing has been the cornerstone and sole focus of the educational system to date.

We employ an inquiry-based system that encourages questions and discussions to share information. He explains that we are adopting design learning and teaching methods based on project-based learning from the early days of school education.

Project-based learning systematically introduces mechanisms, electronics, coding, and design principles to children and encourages them to use these tools to develop simple solutions. Masu, and Dr. Sridhar explains how the Deekshas process works.

Children work in groups on a variety of projects, including research projects, media presentation projects, arts and literature projects, and projects. He adds that all designs and projects are fully funded by the institution.

Atal Tinkering Lab-Welcome Initiative, According to Experts

The establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs is an initiative by NITI Aayog. Targeting children from kindergarten to high school in India, Anurag Gupta says it enables children to experiment, learn, develop and conceptualize a variety of scientific ideas.

Such plans and initiatives promote projects similar to DIY projects that encourage students to apply their knowledge in a practical way, he adds.

Not only do they help students learn the practical application and importance of the theory they learn from their books, but they also develop a natural kinship into STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education.

The ATL empowers young people with skills such as creativity, innovation and critical thinking that have become a need for time in the 21st century.

The road to success

STEM education is only heading up in India, especially as it is in line with the goals of national education policy to build critical thinking and problem-solving skills for students.

By responding to these, educational technology companies in the STEM field can also grow in the future.

A key element of our success is the significant effort invested in developing content suitable for three learning paradigms: inquiry-based learning, design learning, and project-based learning.

He adds that in addition to clear learning outcomes and content, relevant materials and training are also available to teachers.

But finally, the reason for its success is that the intent of STEM education resonates deeply with parents. He also recognizes that children need these skills to be relevant and competently hired in the future, he says.

