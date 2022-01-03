Google Adds New Ultra-Wideband Setting Switch to Pixel 6 Pro





The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s first smartphone to support Ultra-Wideband, a wireless technology that enables more accurate positioning and location than standard Bluetooth signals. Google hasn’t built many features of the Pixel 6 Pro to take advantage of this hardware feature, but you can turn it off if you really need it.

Google’s December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 Pro was undeployed a few days ago due to a software bug and includes a new configuration toggle for Ultra-Wideband. As 9to5Google points out, the new option is in the Settings app[接続済みデバイス]>[接続設定]It is in.

The only feature of the Pixel 6 Pro with Ultra-Wideband is Near by Share. This allows for more accurate positioning, but only if the other device is a Pixel 6 Pro (or another Android device in the future). As a result, there is no point in turning it off or on at this time, except for troubleshooting steps if Nearby Share does not work properly. But hey, if you’re worried about a new toggle in the settings app, go here.

According to Google, the new toggle is part of the Pixel 6 Pro’s December feature drop. This will be put on hold until sometime in “late January”. This update also includes a new conversation mode for the sound amp, detection of car accidents in more regions, and new options for adjusting the activation period of the Google Assistant button. This update was primarily intended to bring Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro features to older devices. So, except for security fixes, if you already have the latest and greatest features of Google, you won’t be too excited.

Let us know in the comments section how this new setting switch has enriched your life. I don’t own the Pixel 6 Pro myself, but even if I do, I can’t help but get excited about the toggle that didn’t actually do anything.

