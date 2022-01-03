Samsung debuts a TV remote control that recharges by capturing radio frequency energy from a Wi-Fi router





Credit: Samsung

Samsung will debut its latest energy innovation at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which captures the energy of radio frequency signals emitted by home Wi-Fi routers to power TV remote controls. This technology is part of Samsung’s stated mission to make consumer products more environmentally friendly.

Last year, Samsung unveiled a TV remote control at CES (Eco Remote) that can be charged using room lights, sunlight, or a USB cable. At the time, Samsung officials said that 99 million AAA batteries were scrapped every seven years (average lifespan of small devices such as TV remotes). Most of those batteries are dumped in landfills that emit large amounts of toxic substances. To address this issue, Samsung has begun to offer easy charging methods, such as installing a rechargeable battery in a small device and using the same charger that is used to charge the phone.

This year, Samsung’s new remote can be recharged in a variety of ways. You can collect energy from artificial room lighting, sunlight, and USB cables. You can also get energy from the radio frequency signal generated by the Wi-Fi router. The idea is that almost every home now has a router that distributes Wi-Fi access across multiple devices used in the home. Samsung has also added a new color option to EcoRemotewhite. The company proposes that bright colors (previous versions of Eco Remote were offered in black only) complement the company’s “lifestyle” TV set.

Over the past few years, Samsung has provided a customer base with progress in developing new technologies for removing non-rechargeable batteries from small devices. One of the options they are considering is to capture the kinetic energy that results from moving the TV remote control with the user’s hand. They also considered capturing some of the energy emitted as sound waves by a human speaking remotely as part of a voice command. So far, such ideas remain just conceptual ideas, but based on Eco Remote’s recent history, it seems likely that one or more of them will be introduced at CES next year.

