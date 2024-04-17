Flutter and Dart on Google Cloud Next | By Kelvin Boateng | Flutter | April 2024





In case you missed it, the Flutter team attended Google Cloud Next for the first time last week. This is a testament to Flutter's growing influence within the development community.

We partnered with teams from Google Cloud, Firebase, Very Good Ventures, and Serverpod to deliver lightning talks, sessions, and demo booths focused on streamlined workflows.

In case you missed it, here's a review of what we shared.

Fast Development with Firestore, Cloud Run, and Flutter We worked in real time to develop a minimally executable Flutter app using a Firestore database via an API powered by Google Cloud Run. You can learn more about how to do this yourself from these resources.

Leverage Flutter, Firebase, and Gemini for Intelligent App Development Build dynamic, real-world applications from scratch with Flutter, Firebase, and Gemini and learn how Firebase's Firestore and Storage streamline data management and media processing. Watch the recording of the lecture.

How to use Serverpod for full-stack Dart We showed how developers can use Dart on the server to share code and complement their Flutter apps with Serverpod. Serverpod is a full-stack Dart solution that uses code generation to create matching client-server code and functionality. Rich Postgres ORM based on schema. Check out this Observable Flutter episode to learn more.

Live-coding Flutter apps using Firestore We've shown you how easy it is to set up a Flutter development environment using Google's Project IDX. Check out Project IDX first.

Develop full-stack apps and games with Flutter, Dart Frog, and GeminiVery Good Ventures (VGV) shows you how to choose your own adventure style and create AI-powered games using Gemini and Flutter. I did. Watch the talk now!

How to share code using Dart Frog and Google Cloud With VGV, you can quickly get up and running code sharing between frontends and backends, and launch full-stack projects on both your device and Cloud Run. We showed you how to do it in just a few minutes. minutes.

In case you missed it

Check out these announcements from Cloud Next. It is conceivable that it could make it easier for Flutter and Dart developers to build their AI capabilities in their apps.

Firestore Vector Search Support + Extension Launch Firestore's Vector Search embed and Firestore Vector Search extension enable Flutter and Dart developers to transform Firestore data into rich, searchable knowledge maps and power the most innovative generative AI You can enhance functionality. This opens the door for her to integrate AI-powered product recommendations, intelligent chatbots, and other sophisticated experiences directly into her Flutter applications when using Firestore.

Vertex Gemini Dart SDK Private Preview Vertex Gemini SDK is a set of client SDKs for Firebase that supports Dart, Kotlin, Swift, and JavaScript. These are intended to provide easy access to Vertex AI services to accelerate development. Flutter and Dart developers can request access to private previews with this Google form.

show me your building

The future is bright for developers who want to build high-quality cross-platform experiences powered by Google Cloud, and we want to see what you're building. If you use Flutter with Firebase or Google Cloud products and services, let us know on Twitter or LinkedIn.

If you want to get started with Flutter and Google Cloud, check out these resources:

Documentation Sample Code Cloud Development Tips (Video)

Until next time, I can’t wait to see what you build!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medium.com/flutter/flutter-and-dart-at-google-cloud-next-b4921946d0d1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos